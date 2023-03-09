An officer promotion system is helping Chilhowie police further develop career and leadership skills.

Police Chief Andrew Moss implemented the system as part of his career development strategy when he took the helm of the department in 2021. Evidence of that strategy’s effectiveness was on display at the town council’s February meeting when Moss recognized Austin Millsaps, who leveled up to master police officer in January.

Moss explained that in small departments like his, opportunities for advancement are few and far between. He didn’t want his officers to have to wait for those rare occasions when a lieutenant or sergeant left the department before they could advance in the field. So, Moss created the senior and master police officer designations.

“It’s kind of a way to continue to expand your career development and skillset and give opportunities for higher level training,” Moss said.

Officers in good standing with the agency can advance to senior police officer after two years with the department. At four years, with a degree or other advanced training, they’re then elevated to master police officer. To be considered for the promotions, officers must have no more than 2 preventable accidents or disciplinary actions within the past two years.

Such opportunities, Moss said, helps build morale among officers, while also helping to prepare both the officers and the department for when a leadership position does come open. New officers coming into the department are encouraged to take part in leadership and other development classes from the get-go, Moss said.

“They’re in a department where they have upward mobility available to them to continue to grow in their career and not just kind of be stuck in one spot,” he said. “Exposing them to leadership courses early in an officer’s career, I think, is paramount to making them able to move into those positions later as they progress in their career.”

Master Police Officer Millsaps was a great example of the strategies success, he said.

Moss described Millsaps as a reliable and dependable officer who doesn’t hesitate to come out at a moment’s notice.

At last year’s Officer of the Year Awards ceremony, the chief said Millsaps’ willingness to step in when needed has helped the entire department to step up. Chilhowie PD now offers things like in-house firearms and general instruction training. Those things wouldn’t be possible without Millsaps being there to step in while the officer who instructs those courses is focused on those duties, Moss said.

“He’s just a sound character,” Moss elaborated this week. “Austin’s just that guy that you can always count on, who always seeks to do the right thing.”

"Having officers of Austin’s caliber makes it far easier for us to maintain our mission and goal of serving the community," he added.

At the February meeting, Moss spoke of a letter praising Millsaps’ handling of a death investigation. The family, he said, was appreciative of the compassion and sympathy the officer showed them.

“He’d worked that scene and they were very complimentary of his professionalism and demeanor during that difficult time for them,” Moss said.

The chief also hopes to honor Millsaps on a larger stage for his actions during a mental health crisis last fall. When Millsaps and Moss responded to a home where a disturbance had been reported, the chief said a woman came to the door with a knife in hand and told the officers to shoot her. The weapon, Moss said, was in very close proximity to both of the men.

“That’s a deadly force situation,” Moss said. “But Austin was very good at seeing the situation for what it was and we were able to de-escalate her and get her to drop the knife. A lot of situations with somebody with a knife in a threatening manner don't go too well. To me, that was a life-saving action that he did in that situation. He saved that person’s life.”

Moss plans to ask the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police to recognize Millsaps for his handling of the situation.

Of his more recent accomplishments, Moss said Millsaps has been certified as a field training officer to help new recruits get oriented to the job.

As with Millsaps, Moss has also recently recognized other officers in the department for their career development efforts. In October, he said Senior Police Officer Gage Prater had completed training for the Crisis Intervention Team, which, he noted, helps law enforcement better engage with individuals in a mental health crisis.

Additionally, Officer Ethan Deel attended the DUI “Top Gun” training.

Stephanie Porter-Nichols contributed to this story.