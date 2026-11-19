A Legacy of Giving: Families Helping Families Across Generations Nov 19, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Five local families received Thanksgiving groceries thanks to descendants of the Johnson-Monroe family. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Five local families received groceries for complete Thanksgiving dinners for five thanks to descendants of the Johnson-Monroe family and the Wytheville Training School Cultural Center.kAm%96 8:7E C67=64ED 2 72>:=J =6824J @7 86?6C@D:EJ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46 C@@E65 :? $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2]k^AmkAmq@2C5 |6>36C s@?2=5 %2J=@C D2:5[ Q%96 (JE96G:==6 %C2:?:?8 $49@@= rF=EFC2= r6?E6C 92D 2=H2JD 366? 2 A2CE @7 H@C<:?8 H:E9 2?5 7@C E96 4@>>F?:EJ] (6 2C6 ;FDE 92AAJ E@ 36 A2CE @7 2 H@CE9J 42FD6]Qk^AmkAm%96 y@9?D@?\|@?C@6 72>:=JVD E:6D E@ (JE96G:==6 2?5 (JE96 r@F?EJ DA2? 86?6C2E:@?D] |2?J >6>36CD @?46 =:G65 :? rC@4<6EEVD r@G6 367@C6 >@G:?8 E@ (JE96G:==6 2?5 6=D6H96C6] %9@F89 56D46?52?ED ?@H =:G6 24C@DD E96 4@F?ECJ[ rC@4<6EEVD r@G6 2?5 (JE96G:==6 C6>2:? E96 k6>m9@>6A=246k^6>m[ 2?5 >2?J DE:== @H? AC@A6CEJ E96C6]k^Am People are also reading… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Smyth voters convey their priorities Microsoft services mostly fixed after 24-hour outage Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda kAm%96 72>:=JVD A9:=@D@A9J :D D:>A=6i v:G6 H92E J@F 42?[ H96? J@F 42? 2?5 2=H2JD C6>6>36C H96C6 J@F 42>6 7C@>]k^AmkAms6D46?52?ED z:>6=2 rFCE:D 2?5 v:?2 q62D=6J EC2G6=65 E@ (JE96G:==6 E@ @C82?:K6 E96 %92?<D8:G:?8 vC@46CJ v:G62H2J[ DA6?5:?8 EH@ 52JD D9@AA:?8 2?5 AC6A2C:?8 32D<6ED] %96:C H@C< D9@H65 E92E 72>:=J 96C:E286 42CC:6D 2 C6DA@?D:3:=:EJ E@ 8:G6 324< 2?5 9@?@C E9@D6 H9@ 42>6 367@C6]k^AmkAm%96 8:G62H2J H2D @C82?:K65 H:E9 E96 (JE96G:==6 %C2:?:?8 $49@@= rF=EFC2= r6?E6C[ H9:49 :D 4@>>:EE65 E@ AC6D6CG:?8 p7C:42? p>6C:42? 9:DE@CJ[ AC@>@E:?8 65F42E:@?[ 2?5 DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@>>F?:EJ E:6D] {@42= 72>:=:6D 6?E6C65 2 5C2H:?8[ 2?5 7:G6 H6C6 D6=64E65 @? uC:52J[ }@G] `b] !:4<FA H2D 96=5 $F?52J[ }@G] `d[ 2E E96 r6?E6C]k^Am kAm!2EC:4:2 pFDE:?[ 3@2C5 AC6D:56?E[ D2:5 E96 A2CE?6CD9:A D9@HD E96 G2=F6 @7 4@==23@C2E:@? 36EH66? 72>:=:6D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ @C82?:K2E:@?D :? 4@?E:?F:?8 EC25:E:@?D @7 86?6C@D:EJ 2?5 6?4@FC28:?8 J@F?86C 86?6C2E:@?D E@ D6CG6 @E96CD]k^AmkAmpD %92?<D8:G:?8 2AAC@2496D[ E96 72>:=J 9@A6D :ED 677@CED H:== :?DA:C6 @E96CD E@ C6>6>36C E96:C C@@ED[ 46=63C2E6 E96:C 96C:E286[ 2?5 >2<6 2 A@D:E:G6 5:776C6?46 7@C ?6:893@CD] %96:C >6DD286i Qu2>:=:6D w6=A:?8 u2>:=:6D” w@?@C:?8 ~FC !2DE[ $EC6?8E96?:?8 ~FC r@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 qF:=5:?8 2 {6824J @7 v:G:?8 7@C uFEFC6 v6?6C2E:@?D] p DA64:2= E92?<D E@ (2=>2CE 7@C 2DD:DE:?8 E@ >2<6 E9:D 92AA6?]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies…