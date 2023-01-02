Chilhowie PD investigating armed robbery of Goodman Jewelers

Chilhowie Police are following up on tips and reviewing local video footage in hopes of learning the identity of a man they say robbed Goodman Jewelers Saturday morning.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said the armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. when a man entered the store while displaying a firearm and then left with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Moss said the man, who was wearing a toboggan, N95 mask and a gray sports overcoat, left in a black SUV believed to be a Honda HR-V with no license plate.

On Monday, Moss said the department had received a few tips from community members but had so far not found any viable leads.

Moss asks that anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the man, the SUV or anything else suspicious to call Chilhowie Police at 276-646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 276-783-7204.

The sheriff's office, Saltville Police Department and the Virginia State Police also responded.