Marion business training program awards 3 $5,000 grants Nov 21, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three local businesses have been awarded $5,000 grants as part of Marion’s most recent “Pop Up” Entrepreneur Boot Camp Training Program.kAm“%9:D :D @FC aeE9 4=2DD[ 2?5 H6 4@F=5?’E 36 >@C6 6I4:E65 7@C @FC H:??6CD[” D2:5 z6? w62E9[ |2C:@?’D s:C64E@C @7 r@>>F?:EJ 2?5 t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E 2?5 4C62E@C @7 E96 AC@8C2>] “p ?6H DE2CE FA[ 2? 6IA2?5:?8 D6CG:46[ 2?5 2 8C@H:?8 E649 3FD:?6DD 2C6 A6C764E >2E496D 7@C @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 @FC AC@8C2>[ 3C:?8:?8 ?6H ;@3D 2?5 ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^AmkAm%96 H:??6CD 2C6ik^Am kAm∙ %96 vtsx vC@FA[ @H?65 3J z6G:? qC@H?:?8[ :D 2 =23@C\:?E6?D:G6 ~!r Wx?DE:EFE6 @7 !C:?E65 r:C4F:ECJX r=2DD b 6=64EC@?:4D 2?5 6=64EC@>28?6E:42= DF32DD6>3=J E649?:42= D6C:6D 4@>A2?J 2E d_c }@CE9 |2:? $EC66E] qC@H?:?8 3C:?8D >@C6 E92? b_ J62CD @7 6IA6C:6?46 :? 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