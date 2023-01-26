Rural Retreat man in custody following police stand-off

A Rural Retreat man is in custody and undergoing mental health assessments after he barricaded himself inside his home and threatened others Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster said deputies responded to the Valley View Avenue home in Rural Retreat after receiving reports that the man had a weapon and had threatened the callers.

Foster said the man, identified as 81-year-old Jack Trivitt, then asked the other occupants of the home to leave.

Once deputies arrived, Foster said the man came out of the home, pointed a long gun at police and then returned inside his home. When deputies approached the home in an armored vehicle, Foster said Trivitt again came out of his home, pointed the gun at police and then retreated inside his home.

Foster said family members had been able to secure an emergency custody order to have Trivitt's mental health assessed. The Rural Retreat Police Department was able to communicate with Trivitt by telephone to try to convince him to come out. Shortly after that contact was made, Foster said Trivitt turned himself over to police without further incident.

Charges against Trivitt are pending the outcome of an investigation after mental health evaluations are completed.

The Rural Retreat Police Department, Rural Retreat Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police assisted.