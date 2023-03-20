It was a very special opportunity for avid I Love Lucy fans such as myself to see the phenomenal performance of Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom. Performed by L.A. Theatre Works on March 8 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the Appalachian State University campus in Boone, North Carolina, it was the next to last of only 20performances across the country, in which the Los Angeles-based company stars the world’s top actors in radio-style plays. This one tells the story of how the most popular TV show of all-time almost never happened.

Written by Gregg Oppenheimer, son of the late Jess Oppenheimer, the man who created the most beloved sitcom in the history of television, the play takes its cue from the 1996 Oppenheimer memoir, Laughs, Luck, Lucy, completed by Gregg eight years after his father’s passing. The bestselling book, which has always been a most treasured part of my library, has now been adapted in this true-to-life but humorous play, delightfully depicted in just under 72 minutes as a radio comedy.

Such an adaptation is all-the-more fitting when considered that it was the CBS radio comedy, My Favorite Husband, which brought Lucille Ball (Ellis Greer) and Jess Oppenheimer (Gerard Marzilli) together in 1948, and served as the blueprint for I Love Lucy, which made its TV debut three years later. My Favorite Husband also served as the vehicle that prompted CBS to appreciate Ball’s comedic talent and deem her a suitable fit for television. However, Ball was approaching forty and still wanted a family. So, she insisted that she would only do TV if her real-life husband, Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz (Bill Mendieta) could stop touring with his Latin orchestra and be cast alongside her as her onscreen husband. CBS was not keen to showcase the first interracial couple on television, nor were they and cigarette company sponsor Philip Morris keen to show them as the first-ever pregnant couple on TV, even if they didn’t say the word “pregnant.”

Most of us know, however, that it all happened. Along the way, I Love Lucy fathered the sitcom itself, giving invention to the rerun, live-studio audience and multi-camera filming technique that serves as the blue print for TV comedy seven decades later. However, many may be unaware of the uphill battles faced by the I Love Lucy team in the process of achieving each of these landmark accomplishments. This play describes the harrowing tale truthfully and with as much heart and humor as the series itself. It was a captivating thrill from start to finish, a nostalgic journey which was over much too fast.

It was interesting to see females playing male roles, which helped add to the radio-type atmosphere of the play. Laila Ayad, who played Vivian Vance, Lucy’s friend and actress Betty Garrett, I Love Lucy casting director, Mercedes Manzanares, and TV executive Hubbell Robinson, Jr.’s secretary Mary, also fulfilled the role of Eliot Daniel, composer of the I Love Lucy theme song. Video designer Sean Cawelti provided a beautiful backdrop for the scenes including the CBS building, the theater marquee showcasing My Favorite Husband and much more. The video screen also displayed footage of cast members not seen onstage. Via film, Matthew Floyd Miller portrayed CBS head honcho William Paley and Desilu attorney Martin Leeds. Paul Culos portrayed a CBS executive, Rabbi Wolf who was one of the clergy who “blessed” the “Lucy Is Enceinte” script, Dr. Harris, who delivered Desi Arnaz, Jr., and Eddie Feldman. Desiree Mee Jung portrayed all male roles as Philip Morris President Parker McComas, Monsignor Devlin and a stagehand. Rounding out the in-person cast was Ozzie Rodriguez playing CBS executive Harry Ackerman, Lucy and Desi’s agent Don Sharpe, My Favorite Husband co-star Richard Denning, I Love Lucy director Marc Daniels and TV host Ralph Edwards, and Tom Virtue who played William Frawley, TV executive Hubbell Robinson, Jr., My Favorite Husband announcer Bob LeMond, I Love Lucy pilot director Ralph Levy, Colonel Robert McCormick, and sponsor executive Milton Biow.

I attended the show with my top panel of “Lucy” experts. My wife Emily, who dressed as Lucy during our first Halloween party as newlyweds, my longtime friend and fellow Lucy collector, Darlene Mabry, who founded the award-winning Wytheville Loves Lucy club with me in 2011, and my eight-year-old daughter Bella, who acts out all the I Love Lucy scenes as Lucy when we watch it every night. Bella, being the staunchest critic of us all, was the most apprehensive.

I think she also quite enjoyed, as did I, Tom Virtue’s take on Bill Frawley.

“Whoever they have playing Ricky tonight better have a good accent and know how to flare his nostrils,” she warned me before the show.

With the first utterance of Bill Mendieta onstage as Desi, Bella looked at me and smiled.

“He’s good,” she said with a reassuring nod.

After seeing him in Lucy Loves Desi, Darlene and I were gutted that we missed his performance in I Love Lucy Live on Stage when it came to Charlotte a decade or so ago.

Ellis Greer looked radiant in her immaculately-replicated red hair and matching dress designed by Carin Jacobs. Her white dress during the closing scene was very elegant as well. In the scene, she accepts an Emmy using part of Ball’s actual Emmy speech and passages from a speech at a testimonial given to her by Ed Sullivan on Toast of the Town. Ozzie Rodriguez’s fast talking was a bit hard to decipher at times, but his enthusiasm was infectious. Laila Ayad portrayed Vivian Vance as the gorgeous leading lady she deserved to have been. Gerard Marzilli paid tribute to Jess Oppenheimer with the wit and intelligence undoubtedly true of the real man.