An Adwolfe Food Mart manager was one of three people arrested on Monday in connection to the July 17 armed robbery of the convenience store.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, 33-year-old David Anthony Hicks, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wright and 39-year-old Stephanie Lynn Getman planned the crime at Getman’s home.

Getman, a store manager, who was noted as being the clerk on duty during the robbery, reportedly provided information about the store’s operations, hours, till counts and camera angles during those conversations.

The plot played out around 6:20 a.m. on July 17, when a man came into the store brandished a gun and demanded cash. According to the court documents, the man, identified as Hicks, left the store with $4,055.

The man appeared to have left the store on foot, but investigators said an outside camera caught a portion of a vehicle parked behind the gas station.

According to the documents, Wright initially lied to investigators about his vehicle being at the scene that morning, but in a later interview admitted that he had been present when the crime was planned and had allowed Hicks to borrow his car the day of the robbery.

He told investigators he didn’t initially tell the truth about the robbery “because he didn’t want to be a snitch,” a criminal complaint says.

On Monday, Hicks turned himself in at the sheriff’s office and confessed to the crime, according to the documents.

Hicks, of Glade Spring, is charged with armed robbery. Wright, of Meadowview, and Getman, of Saltville, are each charged with being an accessory to armed robbery.

All three suspects were arraigned Wednesday afternoon and are scheduled for court appearances on Oct. 17. In the meantime, they’re currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.