Wythe-Grayson Regional Library wishes to honor the memory of Linda Coulter Moore, who died in an automobile accident Thursday evening.

She started her career with WGRL at the Grayson County Public Library as a Library Assistant, and was later promoted to Youth Services Coordinator at Wythe County Library where she was creating an increasing variety of programs to attract a growing number of toddlers, preschoolers and elementary school students. She started this year off by offering rotating options for an after-school program for elementary school age students. Linda enjoyed going to the schools in Wythe County, promoting reading to early elementary students and working with the teachers.

She planned a variety of programs at Wythe County Public Library and Rural Retreat Public Library. She was pleased at seeing a growing number of children attending programs and enjoying all the outreach activities in the community. She was in the process of building an impressive collection of STEM/STEAM kits to foster creative thinking and help children broaden their horizons.

Linda always had time during her day to talk with parents and engage children in reading activities. Linda had a wealth of ideas and opportunities for children to read and be creative.

Memorial services for Linda will be held today at the Grubb Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,; a memorial service from 1 to 2 p.m., and a Celebration of Life Reception at Wythe County Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library have set up a Children’s Program fund to honor Linda’s commitment to encouraging a love of reading through fun and engaging programs. Contact the Wythe County Public Library or the Friends of the Wythe County Library for further information.

Today is the final day this month for the Friends of the Wythe County Public Library used-books sale, in the bookshop behind the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from all sales this month will go toward the Children's Program Fund set up to honor Linda.

Coming up next week at the Wythe County Public Library is the Meandering Monday Reads Book Club on Monday at 1 p.m., where any book is fair game; Dungeons and Dragons gaming on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.; Snuggle Up With a Good Book Storytime on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.; Lego Club for Teens & Tweens on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., and on Friday, the library hosts the Writing Writers at 10 a.m. and the Twisted Stitchers at 4 p.m.

Here are the latest books added to the shelves of the Wythe County Public Library:

Non-Fiction: “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard; “The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America” by Philip Bump; “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence” by Ken Auletta; “Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy—and the Sister She Betrayed” by Jim Popkin; “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” by Chris Whipple; “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life” by Dacher Keltner; “Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor” by Kim Kelly; “Children of the State: Survival and Hope in the Juvenile Justice System” by Jeff Hobbs; “In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews During the Holocaust” by Richard Hurowitz.

Fiction: “Blaze Me a Sun: A Novel About a Crime” by Christoffer Carlsson; “Exiles” by Jane Harper (mystery); “Into the West” by Mercedes Lackey; “The Mitford Affair” by Marie Benedict; “City Under One Roof” by Iris Yamashita (mystery); “Everybody Knows” by Jordan Harper; “The Cabinet of Dr. Leng: A Pendergast Novel” by Douglas Preston; “Don’t Open the Door” by Allison Brennan; “The Devil You Know” by P. J. Tracy (mystery); “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston; “A Love by Design” by Elizabeth Everett; “The Hidden Prince” by Tessa Afshar; “The Skeleton Key” by Erin Kelly; “Code 6” by James Grippando; “The Matchmaker’s Gift” by Lynda Loigman; “Properties of Thirst” by Marianne Wiggins; “The Blackhouse” by Carole Johnstone.

Young Readers: “Finding My Dance” by Ria Thundercloud; “Curve & Flow: The Elegant Vision of L.A. Architect Paul R. Williams” by Andrea Loney; “On Ice!” by Ethan Long; “The Emperor’s New Clothes: A Tale Set in China” by Demi; “The Little Match Girl” by H. C. Andersen; “Blue Bison Needs a Haircut” by Scott Rothman; “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Dorren Cronin; “People Are Wild” by Margaux Meganck; “Get Moving With Science!: Projects that Zoom, Fly and More” by Elsie Olson.

###

Dungeons and Dragons gaming will take place at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. There will also be a D&D gaming session at the Rural Retreat Public Library on Friday at 4 p.m.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted Friday at 4 p.m. by the Wythe County Public Library.

The monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale will be held Friday and Saturday in the little bookshop behind the library.

Here is the latest list of new items added at the Wythe County Public Library, ready for checkout:

Non-Fiction: “Blood on the River: A Chronicle of Mutiny and Freedom on the Wild Coast” by Marjoleine Kars; “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past” by Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer; “Spare” by Prince Harry; “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluck” by Buddy Levy; “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and An Extraordinary Reckoning” by Ben Raines; “The Jan. 6th Report: The Report of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol”; “The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World” by Suzie Sheehy; “The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings” by Geoff Dyer; “The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control: A Path to Peace and Power” by Katherine Schafler; “The King: The Life of Charles III” by Christopher Andersen.

Fiction: “Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz; “Blue Moon Haven” by Janet Dailey; “The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins; “Devil’s Delight: An Agatha Raisin Mystery” by M. C. Beaton; “Murder Book” by Thomas Perry; “In the Upper Country” by Kui Thomas; “Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries” by Heather M. Fawcett; “Love, Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog” by W. Bruce Cameron; “Five Winters” by Kitty Johnson; “Locust Lane” by Stephen Amidon; “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix; “Picture in the Sand” by Peter Blauner; “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes; “Just the Nicest Couple” by Mary Kubica; “What Lies in the Woods” by Kate Marshall; “The Night Travelers” by Armando Correa; “Vanishing Hour” by Laura Griffin; “The Farm at the Edge of the World” by Sarah Vaughan; “The Sweetness of Forgetting” by Kristen Harmel; “The Thing in the Snow” by Sean Adams; “Loathe to Love You” by Ali Hazelwood; “Small World” by Laura Zigman; “The Things We Do to Our Friends” by Heather Darwent; “This Other Eden” by Paul Harding; “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah J. Maas; “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult (large print).

DVDs: “Hallmark Channel Triple Feature: Christmas in Montana; Our Christmas Love Song; A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas.

Young Readers: “Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” by Mara Rockliff; “Felix Salten’s Bambi: Adaptation of the Original Story” by Janet Schulman; “Keepunumuk: Weeachumun’s Thanksgiving Story” by Danielle Greendeer; “Hot Dog” by Doug Salati; “Specs for Rex” by Yasmeen Ismail; “Sydney & Taylor Take a Flying Leap” by Jacqueline Davies; “My Brother Is Away” by Sara Greenwood; “Jack in the Green” by Allen Atkinson; “Marget & H. A. Rey\’s Curious George Visits the Zoo” by Margret Rey; “Tiny Cedric” by Sally Lloyd-Jones; “Walter Had a Best Friend” by Deborah Underwood; “We All Play=: Kimetawanaw” by Julie Flett; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney; “Children of Stardust” by Edudzi Adodo;.

Young Adult: “The Wild Queen: The Days and Nights of Mary, Queen of Scots” by Carolyn Meyer.

Board Books: “We Are Bears” by Molly Grooms.