Smyth School Board celebrates student, staff, and school successes SPorter Nov 28, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Rich Valley Elementary School won the monthly attendance flag for elementary schools. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Chilhowie High School won the attendance flag for the high schools. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Chilhowie Middle School earned the middle school attendance flag. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Jeff Holmes, a school bus driver, won the Extra Mile Award. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Accompanying Principal Karen Klumpp to the November Smyth County School Board meeting were four students who have maintained perfect attendance since the beginning of the school year.kAm%96J H6C6 C6AC6D6?E:?8 #:49 '2==6J t=6>6?E2CJ[ H9:49 H@? 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How to watch Virginia Tech football against rival Virginia Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Shoppers' Delight: Wytheville Women's Club presents 80+ vendors Smyth County responds to data center zoning complaint Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Axe for the Ages: Man finds Native American artifact in Bland County creek New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children kAmw6 D92C65 E92E rt$ DEF56?ED 2C6 H2E49:?8 z:?5?6DD `_` G:56@D @?46 2 H66<]k^AmkAmr9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@= 4=2:>65 E96 2EE6?52?46 7=28 7@C 9:89 D49@@=D]k^Am kAm!C:?4:A2= y6C25 (2C5 46=63C2E65 E96 H@C< @7 y63 $EFC8:==[ 32?5 5:C64E@C[ 2?5 E96 (2CC:@C q2?5 C6AC6D6?E65 3J EH@ @7 9:D DEF56?ED] (2C5 C64@8?:K65 E96 32?5 >6>36CD 7@C AFEE:?8 :? >@C6 E:>6 E92? @E96C 6IEC24FCC:4F=2C 24E:G:E:6D]k^Am kAm(2C5 2=D@ C64@8?:K65 32?5 >6>36C |@==J rC6886C H9@ 4=2:>65 7:CDE A=246 :? 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Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin's first season. Where are the Hokies going? Depending on how other matchups unfold in the regular season's final week will determine whether the Hokies can move into the pool that will b… How to watch Virginia Tech football against rival Virginia Here's what you need to know about the series history and how to watch the Hokies take on the Cavaliers on Saturday. Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps…