Grayson keeps Fort Chiswell winless Nov 9, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Blue Demons raced out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 54-7 blowout win over the Pioneers in Max Meadows.kAms2K:@? %9@>AD@? C2? 7@C `d` J2C5D @? D6G6? 42CC:6D 2?5 D4@C65 E9C66 E@F495@H?D 7@C vC2JD@? r@F?EJ Wg\aX[ H9:49 6IE6?565 :ED H:??:?8 DEC62< E@ 6:89E 82>6D] !2C<6C s@H6== E9C6H 2 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ |2D@? r2C:4@ 2?5 {6G: (2C5 D4@C65 EH:46 @? E96 8C@F?5] y2C65 |4|:==2? 925 2 A:4<\D:I @? 5676?D6]k^AmkAms2<@E2 q2:=6J E9C6H 2 `a\J2C5 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ p:56? #@@?6J 7@C u@CE r9:DH6== W_\`_X[ H9:49 C64@C565 :ED 7:CDE H:?=6DD D62D@? D:?46 72== a_a`]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…