Clinic director honored

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ Behavioral Health and New Day Recovery Director Marcy Rosenbaum was honored by the Virginia Health Care Foundation for her accomplishments for improving behavioral health services across Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ service sites and News Day Recoveries.

During the past 14 years, Rosenbaum has grown SVCHS’s behavioral health department from seven to 21 full-time employees, championed behavioral health integration and contributed to the implementation of the Patient-Centered Medical Home model across four primary care sites.

Rosenbaum also spearheaded creation of New Day Recovery, a three-site substance abuse program offering comprehensive treatment and case management services to more than150 currently active patients. This is the first program of this type at a community health center, and Rosenbaum has become a leader and coach for other centers aiming to launch similar programs throughout Virginia.

“Marcy saved my life. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today,” a SVCHS patient said.

The Virginia Health Care Foundation welcomed state leaders on Nov. 2 to mark its 30 years of service to uninsured and medically underserved Virginians and to honor behavioral health organizations and professionals across the Commonwealth for their expertise, success, and dedication to bring critical services to Virginians amidst a state-wide mental health shortage.

“The already high demand for services has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and related stressors and the professionals who have been stepping up to meet the need deserve to be celebrated,” says Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s Executive Director. “Mental health is every bit as critical as medical and pharmaceutical services for the quality of life for adults and children alike. These awardees are champions for us all.”

During the Cheers for Champions event, VHCF presented highlights of the work accomplished throughout the state to address the great demand for and shortage of mental health services; its Medicaid enrollment results; and the quantity and value of its prescription assistance initiatives. To help shine a light on the champions, a powerful line up of presenters joined in to elevate their work including Virginia Gov. Glenn A. Youngkin, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John E. Littel, Virginia Sens. Jennifer L. McClellan and George L. Barker, Delegate M. Keith Hodges, and VHCF Board of Trustees Chairman Christopher M. Carney.

VHCF has invested heavily to increase the availability of mental health services in the Commonwealth during the past 12 years. The Foundation has funded the addition of behavioral health professionals in Virginia’s healthcare safety net and local human service organizations and the addition of tele-mental health services; provided full scholarships for aspiring Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners; and led the work to integrate the delivery of mental health services with primary care in the state’s health safety net clinics. It has also introduced and supported the implementation of a trauma-informed approach to providing care within the health care safety net.

Recently, VHCF launched Boost 200, a special pilot program recently funded by the General Assembly that pays for licensure-required Supervision for motivated Masters-prepared Social Workers and Counselors to help them become LPCs or LCSWs in Virginia. The program already has more than 100 successful program participants. Learn more at https://www.vhcf.org/boost200/

The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. The Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. Since its inception, it has funded 512 community-based initiatives throughout the Commonwealth. VHCF’s programs and partnerships have touched the lives of more than 800,000 uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call (804) 828-5804.

SVCHS has community health centers with integrated behavioral health services in Saltville, Meadowview, Bristol, Virginia, and Tazewell. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.