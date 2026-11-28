Annual STEAM-H Essay Contest is now open Nov 28, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Virginia Council on Women’s 16th Annual STEAM-H (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Healthcare) Essay Contest is now open.kAmt249 J62C[ E96 6DD2J 4@?E6DE 2H2C5D `_ D49@=2CD9:AD E@ J@F?8 H@>6? :? E96:C D6?:@C J62C @7 9:89 D49@@= H9@ H:D9 E@ AFCDF6 $%tp|\w 42C66CD] %9:D J62C[ E96 4@?E6DE H:== 762EFC6 2 DA64:2= r=2DDC@@> x??@G2E:@? pH2C5 7@C H@>6? :? 65F42E:@?[ H9:49 H:== AC@G:56 E9C66 ':C8:?:2 E62496CD H:E9 S`[d__ D49@=2CD9:AD E@ 4C62E6 @C 6?92?46 2 $%tp|\w AC@;64E :? E96:C 4=2DDC@@>D]k^AmkAm%96 4@?E6DE 2H2C5D D49@=2CD9:AD E@ C64@8?:K6 2?5 DFAA@CE 9:89 D49@@= D6?:@C 8:C=D AFCDF:?8 $%tp|\w 65F42E:@? 2?5 42C66CD] %9C@F89 E9:D :?:E:2E:G6[ E96 r@F?4:= DEC:G6D E@ :?G6DE :? J@F?8 H@>6?’D 7FEFC6D 2?5 AC@>@E6D @AA@CEF?:E:6D :? 7:6=5D E92E 5C:G6 :??@G2E:@? 2?5 DEC6?8E96? E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]k^Am People are also reading… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin's first season. Where are the Hokies going? How to watch Virginia Tech football against rival Virginia Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Shoppers' Delight: Wytheville Women's Club presents 80+ vendors Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Smyth County responds to data center zoning complaint A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Axe for the Ages: Man finds Native American artifact in Bland County creek Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children New Smyth theatre company to put on Christmas production at Lincoln Theatre kAm%96 r@F?4:= H:== 2H2C5 EH@ Sa[d__ D49@=2CD9:AD E@ 6=:8:3=6 9:89 D49@@= D6?:@C 8:C=D :? 6249 @7 ':C8:?:2’D 7:G6 86@8C2A9:4 C68:@?D[ 7@C 2 E@E2= @7 `_ D49@=2CD9:AD 2?5 Sad[___ :? DEF56?E 2H2C5D 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]k^AmkAm%96 r@F?4:= H:== 2=D@ 2H2C5 E9C66 S`[d__ 4=2DDC@@> D49@=2CD9:AD E@ H@>6? 65F42E@CD 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9 H9@ 2C6 565:42E65 E@ 4C62E:?8 >62?:?87F= $%tp|\w =62C?:?8 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C E96:C DEF56?ED] %96D6 2H2C5D DFAA@CE 65F42E@CD :? 7@DE6C:?8 DEF56?E 6?8286>6?E 2?5 :?E6C6DE :? $%tp|\w 7:6=5D]k^AmkAm%96 ':C8:?:2 {@EE6CJ :D E96 AC6>:6C DA@?D@C @7 E96 $%tp|\w tDD2J r@?E6DE] %9:D A2CE?6CD9:A C67=64ED 2 D92C65 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 65F42E:@?[ H@C<7@C46 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2?5 :??@G2E:@?[ H9:=6 96=A:?8 6IA2?5 @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C J@F?8 H@>6? 24C@DD E96 r@>>@?H62=E9]k^Am kAmt2C=:6C E9:D J62C[ t>>2=:?6 s@H6==[ 2 r9:=9@H:6 w:89 $49@@= 8C25[ H2D @?6 @7 E96 $@FE9H6DE ':C8:?:2 H:??6CD]k^AmkAm{62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 4@?E6DE 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H@>6?]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE62>9\6DD2J\4@?E6DE^QmH@>6?]G:C8:?:2]8@G^DE62>9\6DD2J\4@?E6DE^k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Virginia Tech is bowl eligible in James Franklin's first season. Where are the Hokies going? Depending on how other matchups unfold in the regular season's final week will determine whether the Hokies can move into the pool that will b… How to watch Virginia Tech football against rival Virginia Here's what you need to know about the series history and how to watch the Hokies take on the Cavaliers on Saturday. Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps…