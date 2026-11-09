Council takes action on sidewalk extensions Nov 9, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Council on Oct. 26 voted to keep the so-called “bulb outs” at the intersection of West Monroe and North 7th streets with some modifications.kAmqF=3 @FED 6IE6?5 D:56H2=<D :?E@ A2C<:?8 =2?6D[ ?2CC@H:?8 C@25D E@ 42=> EC277:4 2?5 >2<6 A656DEC:2?D D276C]k^AmkAm%96 E@H?’D DE277 925 C64@>>6?565 E92E E96 3F=3\@FED H@F=5 36 492?865 E@ C6A=246 D92CA 2?8=6D H:E9 >@C6 8C25F2= 4FCG6D E@ :>AC@G6 DE@C>H2E6C 7=@H 2?5 C65F46 E96 E6?56?4J 7@C DE@C>H2E6C E@ 4@>6 FA @G6C E96 4FC3D] r@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 E96 C64@>>6?52E:@?]k^Am kAm{2C86C\D42=6 DE@C>H2E6C DJDE6> :>AC@G6>6?ED 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ 36 :>A=6>6?E65]k^Am People are also reading… Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Smyth voters convey their priorities Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Social worker issues appeal for more foster families David Hoffmann: Thank you, Dad, and thanks to all the others who have served this great country Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Smyth School Board considers changes to athletic policy for trying out Chilhowie chief shares ideas state can adopt to help with disaster response How did Virginia Tech football grade in its loss at SMU? Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU kAmx? @E96C ?6HD[ 4@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 766 H2:G6C 7@C $6?:@C pAAC64:2E:@? s2J 2E t=:K236E9 qC@H? |6>@C:2= !2C< @? yF?6 `_]k^AmkAm~77:4:2=D 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 C6BF6DE 7@C EC277:4 4@?EC@= 7@C '6E6C2?D s2J !2C256 2E h 2]>] @? }@G] ``]k^AmkAmp C6BF6DE 7@C EC277:4 4@?EC@= 7C@> f 2]>] E@ `` 2]>] @? }@G] ae[ 7@C E96 ~A6? s@@C $EF7765 $ECFE dz[ H2D 2=D@ 2AAC@G65]k^Am kAmr@F?4:= 2=D@ F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 2 S`e[adf 3F586E 2>6?5>6?E 7@C E96 x% 56A2CE>6?E E@ 3FJ 2 ?6H D6CG6C]k^Am kAmp F?2?:>@FD G@E6 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 FD:?8 Sbf[g__ 7C@> r@F?4:= |6>36C y@D6A9 w2?5 yC’D DA64:2= AC@;64E 7F?5 E@ D6E FA AC@76DD:@?2= 46>6E6CJ >2?286>6?E D@7EH2C6 2?5 4@?G6CE A2A6C 7:=6D :?E@ 5:8:E2= 52E2]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda When it came to school services directly impacting children, the Board of Supervisors balked at a proposed budget cut. They’ll talk about thei… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Would listless MLB team trade unicorn shortstop? Blockbuster possibilities It is a question almost any wannabe contender in MLB faces: Trade a core player nearing the back end of their club control years, or keep them…