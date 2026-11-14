Army veteran puts focus on service during Wytheville ceremony SPorter Nov 14, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Senior Trooper Gavin Scott shared his musical talents during the Veterans Day parade and ceremony in Wytheville. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise The parade featured more than 70 vehicles. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Youngsters offered their messages for veterans. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Wytheville Enterprise Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter While she expressed gratitude to those who have or are wearing a U.S. military uniform, Alison Pollard focused on the opportunity all citizens have to serve during her Veterans Day address.kAm!@==2C5[ 2 &]$] pC>J G6E6C2? 2?5 4@>>2?56C @7 #FC2= #6EC62E’D p>6C:42? {68:@? A@DE[ DA@<6 2E (JE96G:==6’D '6E6C2?D s2J 46C6>@?J]k^AmkAmu@C 96C D24C:7:46D[ !@==2C5 D2:5 E96 8C62E6DE H2D 36:?8 C6\56A=@J65 H96? 96C 52F89E6CD H6C6 a 2?5 c J62CD @=5] w6C @=56DE 6?E6C65 <:?56C82CE6? 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