It is a great honor to serve Tazewell as your new Postmaster. In my years with the U.S. Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role we play connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

About two years ago, the Postal Service published an ambitious 10-year strategic plan, Delivering for America (DFA). Since implementation of the DFA, and under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, we are making great progress on its four key pillars: Investing in our people, modernizing our network, providing service excellence, and creating financial sustainability. I encourage you to read the plan on usps.com.

Our actions are leading to results. We had exceptionally positive holiday seasons in 2021 and 2022. We successfully delivered more than 680 million COVID-19 Test Kits to the American public. In the 2022 midterm elections, we delivered 54.4 million ballots from voters to election officials in an average of under two days. And USPS installed a total of 249 new high-speed processing machines as part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network. We can now process 60 million packages every day. Additionally, we are focused on creating career pathways and opportunities for our employees.

Thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service where our mission remains the delivery of mail and packages to more than 161 million homes and businesses across our nation.

Tonya Hackworth-Monk

Postmaster

Tazewell