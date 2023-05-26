Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Wednesday, May 3, my wife Emily and I arrived in the capitol city of the Commonwealth for the very first time. We checked into our luxurious hotel room at the Richmond Marriott, then walked three blocks to the Library of Virginia where I would embark on the greatest honor of my career. I was greeted at the door by the Librarian of Virginia, Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, whom I had met two weeks prior when she and key members of her staff had stopped in Wytheville while on tour across the state in honor of the Library of Virginia’s 200th anniversary.

Immediately thereafter, I would finally meet the man who had invited and generously funded our trip to Richmond. Bill Leighty was already signing a hundred or so copies of his bestselling memoir, Capitol Secrets: Leadership Wisdom from a Lifetime of Public Service, before the event for which we were all present in which he would tell humorous and emotional stories from his nearly half-century career. The remainder of the 230 people who arrived for the event would queue up for another hour to get their book signed. Had I not already known, I could have easily deduced from first glance that Bill Leighty was a terribly important man, one who was also deeply loved.

So, what was a $12 a week newspaper columnist from Wytheville like me doing at an event honoring one of the most prestigious men in the history of Virginia at his own invitation? How a national treasure like Bill Leighty was impressed enough by my writing and interview style to request I moderate the event I will never know. I’m just glad it was true.

Dr. Treadway, who was gracious enough to allow me to address her as “Sandy,” ushered Bill and me off to the green room, which led to the stage where the program would take place. We were wired with lapel microphones, but advised they wouldn’t be turned on until we were on stage. Sandy asked Bill if he would be watching the upcoming coronation. He said he might, though it was clear no one could replace Queen Elizabeth II in his heart.

“She was just so special,” Bill said.

When he demonstrated his erroneous curtsy before the Queen in 2007, he knelt before my wife, who looked ravishing in her red dress, my favorite color.

He and Sandy also spoke lovingly of former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder, whom Bill says is still going strong at the age of 92.

“I have walked down the street with him and everyone stops, wanting to say hello,” Bill noted.

“People lined up for three hours after Governor Wilder's talk to get a signed copy of his book,” Sandy recalled of his visit to the Library of Virginia eight years ago. “He stayed to sign each one and visit with every person in line.”

Bill was every bit as gracious to almost as big of an adoring crowd. When we were finally led on stage, he asked me for a hug me before we started. As a big hugger, I was deeply touched. I had written an introduction for Bill, but once I heard Sandy introduce us both, I sat my paper down. Once she finished, Bill nodded toward me to speak. I took advantage of his gracious gesture and said what I knew to be true about my new friend.

“In my nearly two decades in journalism, being chosen to moderate this special evening is the singularly highest honor of my career. As you will come to know, if you do not already, Bill Leighty has dedicated his life to the service of our Commonwealth and has proved himself one of its greatest-ever assets by doing so. As Chief of Staff to Governors Warner and Kaine, Bill has combined his vast knowledge, impeccable sense of humor, and passion to help others to achieve unprecedented political diplomacy for our state. As you will read in his already best-selling memoir, he has guided Virginia through some of its darkest days in history to emerge triumphant and steadfast in its unhinging 400-year legacy. In this prestigious place, which is celebrating 200 years of preserving the rich history of Virginia, it is only fitting that we honor one of the greatest contributors of our time to the Commonwealth.”

“Thank you, Zach,” he said after accepting the thunderous applause from his admirers. “After that introduction, you can see why I chose Zach to moderate.”

I was deeply touched by Sandy’s kind words as well. Praise from such prolific figures only happens once in a lifetime, if ever.

“When I met Zach,” said the Librarian of Virginia. “I knew instantly why Bill chose him without having met him.”

I was introduced to Bill Leighty through another unsung hero in the history of Virginia politics. In her decades as district director to former Congressman Rick Boucher, my good friend Linda DiYorio worked tirelessly to help countless citizens across the Commonwealth. After the event, everyone stopped me, after I noted being from Wytheville, to ask if I knew Linda. When I proudly announced that Linda was the reason I was there, everyone raved about her with general consensus.

“She was the best,” they all said. “People in Virginia and Washington alike never fully appreciated all she did to make things easier for them.”

Likewise, it was said that there are political people across the nation who would offer a million bucks for an introduction to Bill Leighty. I wouldn’t take twice that for the privilege of calling these two heroes my friends. I hope that I have done my part, in a very small way, of recognizing them both befittingly. I am forever indebted to them both for the experience of a lifetime.