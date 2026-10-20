Cavaliers upend Buffs Oct 20, 2026 8 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ayden Dickerson ran for 110 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Cavaliers beat the Buffaloes 48-29.kAmr@=E@? vC2G=6J 25565 E9C66 E@F495@H?D 2?5 fg J2C5D @? `c 42CC:6D 7@C r2CC@== r@F?EJ Wf\_X[ 2?5 wF?E6C vC2G=6J E24<65 @? `dg J2C5D 2?5 2 D4@C6 @? `a 42CC:6D]k^AmkAmu=@J5 r@F?EJ Wd\aX 9@DED y2>6D #:G6C Wb\cX]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Answering the call: Disabled Smyth veteran and family get new home after Helene's destruction Wednesday morning, Steven and Janet Stanley accepted the key to their new house in Marion. That key opens far more than a door. It unlocks lif… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Smyth officials honor American Legion leader for speaking up When the Stanley family decided they needed to find a way to once again access running water after Hurricane Helene irrevocably altered their … Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.