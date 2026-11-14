Ballad Health advances planned safety initiatives, including weapons detection Nov 14, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amid a surge in violence against healthcare workers nationally, this week Ballad Health announced additional steps it is taking to protect its workforce. kAmp a_ad\ae ?2E:@?2= DFCG6J @7 C68:DE6C65 ?FCD6D[ 2D C6A@CE65 3J $64FC:EJ |282K:?6[ 7@F?5 E92E ?62C=J gdT @7 C6DA@?56?ED 6IA6C:6?465 2E =62DE @?6 H@C<A=246 G:@=6?46 :?4:56?E :? E96 AC6G:@FD J62C[ H:E9 >@C6 E92? beT C6A@CE:?8 :?4C62D65 G:@=6?46 @? E96:C F?:E] p44@C5:?8 E@ E96 &]$] qFC62F @7 {23@C $E2E:DE:4D[ 962=E942C6 2?5 D@4:2= 2DD:DE2?46 H@C<6CD 244@F?E65 7@C fa]gT @7 ?@?72E2= H@C<A=246 G:@=6?46 :?4:56?ED 24C@DD AC:G2E6 :?5FDECJ :? a_a` 2?5 a_aa] uC@> a_`` E@ a_aa[ 9@DA:E2=D D2H G:@=6?46 282:?DE 962=E942C6 H@C<6CD ?62C=J EC:A=6]k^Am kAmq2==25 w62=E9 92D D66? 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