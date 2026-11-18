Northwood Middle student wins first place in Peace Poster Contest Nov 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Addison Bush and her winning Peace Poster Contest entry is joined by her art teacher, Kim Wynegar. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Addison Bush, a Northwood Middle School student, won first place in the 2026-2027 Harmony in Humanity Peace Poster Contest.kAm%96 $2=EG:==6\#:49 '2==6J {:@?D r=F3 DA@?D@CD E96 A6246 A@DE6C 4@?E6DE =@42==J]k^AmkAm|@?6E2CJ 2H2C5D H6C6 AC6D6?E65 E@ E96 H:??6CD 2E 2 C646?E 4=F3 >66E:?8 3J {:@? {:?52 {2C>6C]k^AmkAmz2==: #FE96C7@C5 4=2:>65 D64@?5 A=246 :? E96 4@?E6DE[ 2?5 E9:C5 A=246 H2D 2H2C565 E@ t>>2 p==:D@?] p55:D@?VD A@DE6C H:== 36 D6?E E@ E96 5:DEC:4E =6G6=] %96 H:??6C @7 E96 5:DEC:4E =6G6= H:== 92G6 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 36 ;F5865 H:E9 !6246 !@DE6C H:??6CD 7C@> 2== @G6C E96 H@C=5] k^Am kAmp55:D@? :D E96 52F89E6C @7 #:<<: qFD9 2?5 r9C:D qFD9]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding One after another, leaders assured the Board of Supervisors that they understand the county’s cash flow constraints and will work with them on…