Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Nov 19, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ |6CC:4< w@F?D96== @? }@G] ae]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D E2<6? 7C@> y@D9F2 ab\ac] r:?5J u:6=5D H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] v2CJ p==:D@? D2?8 “xE’D $FAA6C %:>6” 2D @FC DA64:2= >FD:4]k^Am People are also reading… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School JMU extends Matt Roan's contract through 2031, promotes AD to vice president Smyth voters convey their priorities Microsoft services mostly fixed after 24-hour outage Kickoff time set for Commonwealth Clash between Virginia football and Virginia Tech Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda kAm$F?52J[ }@G] aa :D r9C:DE E96 z:?8 $F?52J 2?5 2=D@ u2:E9 !C@>:D6 $F?52J]k^AmkAm%96 r9@:C r9C:DE>2D r2?E2E2 H:== 36 @? $F?52J[ s64] e 2E f A]>]k^AmkAm%96 &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9’D r9C:DE>2D q2?BF6E :D |@?52J[ s64] f]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? 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E96 2??F2= s@H?E@H? r9C:DE>2D A2C256 2E e A]>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies…