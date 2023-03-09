When she was a young student Connie Wyatt wanted to play drums in the school band. Her mother objected, declaring that drumming wasn’t ladylike. Wyatt still joined the band and somewhat begrudgingly took up the flute.

Over the years, however, Wyatt’s passion for drumming never diminished.

Friday, a smile rarely left the retired teacher’s face as she joined a drum circle at Chilhowie’s Public Library.

Afterward, Wyatt said she expects to buy her own djembe, the West African drum being taught and used during the library program.

“I love music,” she explained. Her love of drumming only intensified on a trip to Asheville when she experienced her first drum circle.

The rhythm and togetherness instantly appealed to her, Wyatt said as did the gathering of people from all walks of life and ages. She recalled seeing an elderly woman who needed some help getting settled, but once she did she “went to town” on the drum.

As for music and particularly drumming, Wyatt said, “It’s a common language all over the world.”

Nellie Harmon, Wyatt’s friend and fellow retired teacher, also took part in Friday’s drumming. She declared, “The beat gets you involved.”

Friday’s drum circle included children, their parents, and retirees.

Wyatt lauded Chilhowie library’s branch supervisor, Heather Carter, for bringing in an array of informative and fun programs.

Carter had seen Kasey “CaveMan” Jones perform at another library. They immediately connected when she discovered that he lives and operates a drum school in her hometown of Floyd.

As for bringing this drumming session to Chilhowie, Carter said, “…I thought it would be a fun way to expose them [our patrons] to something they most likely would not be familiar with before today. Hosting programs, for example like this drumming circle featuring the djembe, is a good hands-on learning experience for the community because, through the library, they can learn about other cultures and ways of life that exist outside of Smyth County. That is one of the things I love about my job. I always have the opportunity to learn new things and share that process with others.”

Jones, the founder and director of HoloRhythm Community Drum School, told the gathering that the djembe has gained popularity in recent years.

Jones, a multi-instrumentalist, first discovered the instrument and West African music at a drum circle in 2007. He’s never looked back, taking lessons, training under masters and earning his certification to teach.

Jones started on the guitar, he said, “until I walked into a drum circle and saw the number of people smiling.”

Through his Floyd school, Jones teaches workshops and classes and offers private lessons as well as orchestrating drum circles and building instruments. He teaches and performs at a variety of music festivals, including FloydFest.

He taught Friday’s circle members how to produce three basic sounds – the tone, slap, and bass – and afterward the music only paused briefly for more instruction.

Jones noted that drumming with the djembe can serve as a meditative practice. Through his school, he teaches “music and mindfulness through the rhythms of West Africa.”

A brochure for the school declares “to play a djembe is to come together to celebrate being.”

Learn more at www.holorhythm.org.

Later this year, Carter said the Chilhowie library will host another drumming session – this time with an Asian approach.