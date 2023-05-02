The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in Saltville on Monday.

According to a release from Sheriff Chip Shuler, Smyth County deputies and Saltville Police officers responded to the call at 2404 Saltville Highway, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Emergency personnel rendered aid and the man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Few details are available at this time, but Shuler said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

No further details are being released at this time. We’ll have more as it becomes available.