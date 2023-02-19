A 14-year-old girl is safe and a Marion man who Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler says abducted her is in custody after they were located in Georgia early Sunday morning.

According to an Amber Alert issued by Virginia State Police, the abduction occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday and the teen, who was last seen in Atkins, was considered to be in extreme danger.

In a release from the sheriff’s office, Shuler said investigators learned that the girl was possibly taken by 28-year-old Michael Anthony Buchanan, an acquaintance. During the investigation, they also learned that Buchanan had stolen a computer from a friend who he was staying with.

The Amber Alert and a nation-wide BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued early Sunday morning and the vehicle they were traveling in was located in Georgia, where Buchanan was taken into custody. The Amber Alert was cancelled around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Shuler said Buchanan faces multiple charges in Georgia, including grand larceny.

The abduction remains under investigation.

The sheriff extended his gratitude to the Marion Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the Fort Oglethorp Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their assistance.

We’ll have more information as it comes available.