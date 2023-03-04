With a continued focus on early childhood care and education in this region, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has expanded a tool to help connect families and childcare providers in one centralized location.

The newly updated online portal, the Birth to 5 Hub, connects families in Southwest Virginia with high-quality childcare options for children ages birth to 5.

The Birth to 5 Hub is a resource for families to find the right early childhood care and education options in their communities and support their children’s optimal potential.

“While the need for childcare in Southwest Virginia is great, there is also the need to help parents find childcare options in one centralized location,” said President and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia Travis Staton.

“In addition to parents, we also see this tool assisting local employers in helping their employees locate child care services.

We are excited for the Birth to 5 Hub to become the bridge that helps connect those groups in our region.”

The Birth to 5 Hub includes participating family day homes, child care centers, Mixed Delivery providers, Head Start programs, and public school VPI programs available to families in Southwest Virginia.

A parent can instantly see contact names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, websites, and descriptions of the early childhood care and education opportunities in their community.

The expansion includes more than 150 childcare providers across the region that are now in the system.

“Families often have to navigate several different websites to find information about programs, including program quality, cost, and eligibility,” said UWSWVA Childhood Success Outreach Coordinator Crystal Rasnake. “The Birth to 5 Hub is a great resource for families to find early childcare and education options in their community in one centralized location.”

Learn more about the Birth to 5 Hub by visiting https://families.unitedwayswva.org/welcome.