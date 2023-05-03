CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., a free plant-based cooking school will be held at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. This year’s theme will be “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” This meal’s menu will focus on “Lunch.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. All are welcome. For more information, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

SPRING GARDEN HELP DESK: On Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a free program called “Spring Garden Success.” This program is expected to be of interest to anyone who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon-to-be Master Gardeners will answer questions and will plan to engage and educate the community. They will have props and educational handouts to promote discussions regarding planting/organizing/preparing several types of garden spaces. Bring questions to this event.

CHURCH

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. On Thursday, May 4, at noon, Wytheville will observe the National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday in May, in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, 250 S. 4th St. Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the free event will be held in the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., at the corner of Church and Spring streets. The event will be hosted by the Wythe County Ministerial Association. The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by Thom Moore, while a joint choir will perform special songs. Prayer groups will then be led by local ministers. All are welcome.

MSHS BACCALAUREATE SERVICE. A baccalaureate service for the Marion Senior High School Class of 2023 will be held Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main St. The MSHS Choir will present special music for the worship service. Brian Smith, the youth pastor at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, will deliver the message. Family and friends are welcome to the service sponsored by the Marion Area Ministerial Association.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL HELP. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to Smyth County residents on Thursday, May 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Marion Town Council Chambers, 138 West Main Street.

HAPPENINGS

DERBY DAY. The celebrated Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 6, and the Marion Farmers Market wants to give area residents a place to show off their best Derby Day hats. Participants must wear their hat during the market and judging. Each participant may only enter one hat. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize, along with a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle, and a one-night stay at the historic General Francis Marion Hotel. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize and a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle.

FISH-O-REE. The free Bill Whitely Memorial Fish-O-Ree will be held May 6 at the well fields in Saltville. Youth may fish from 7-11 a.m. Food, drinks and prizes will be available at 11 a.m. All ages can take part at noon.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, May 21, from 1-3:30 p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held at 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread and other food. At 2 p.m., home improvement experts will share tips on preparing homes for times of crisis. Text Victoria Diaz at 540-254-5752 for more details.

OLDER AMERICANS DAY. The 20th annual Older Americans Day will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chilhowie’s Riverside Park. Activities will include a hot dog lunch and free door prizes. More than 100 vendors will provide free information on topics such as home health care, Medicare/Medicaid, funeral and monument services, banking, insurance, assisted living, veterans services, and hearing and visual services.

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.