Hollifield Humor

I found the key to my future - maybe

Hollifield

A pretty good haul from the thrift store. Now, if I can just find the van that goes with that key.

I reached into the pocket of my new-old jacket and found the key to my future. Now, I just have to locate the van to take me there.

On a trip to the bottom-of-the-barrel, pay-by-the-pound thrift store, I rummaged through bins of broken toys, faded dreams and cast-off clothing in search of something that struck my fancy. I am a treasure hunter and junkman at heart, always hoping for a pot of gold at the end of the rusty rainbow.

Among the outgrown kids’ clothes, denim jumpers with stitched flowers and branded Duck Dynasty apparel I spied a jacket I liked. I pitched it into the buggy with a birdhouse and a motocross trophy I thought would look nice paired together, rounded up to the nearest dollar and headed for the house.

Once there, I set the birdhouse and motocross trophy in a prominent location to showcase my finds and tried on the jacket, which was a good fit. I dug my hands into the pockets and my left one hit an object.

I pulled out a key to a 1993 white Ford E-250 van. Being no expert at automotive keys, I only knew this because the key was attached to a tag that said it was a 1993 white Ford E-250 van.

By law, or by my thinking, I was now the owner of a van.

My late stepdaddy was a lawyer and I remember the last thing he said to me was, “Steve (he’d had a couple of cocktails at the time and got my name wrong but I knew who he was talking to), if you ever go to a bottom-of-the-barrel, pay-by-the-pound thrift store, buy a jacket and in said jacket is the key to a 1993 white Ford E-250 van, you, by decree of law, are the rightful owner of that van so help you God.”

Maybe that was not the last thing he said to me, but he was probably going to tell me that at some point.

The discovery of the key opened up a world of possibilities.

“Well,” I said to my significant other. “This is the sign I’ve been waiting for. I’ve got a key right here and a van somewhere, so obviously I need to put together a rocking little combo from the Guitar Town and hit the road playing country music in every honky-tonk and bar across this great nation, just like I knew I would someday.”

She was skeptical.

 “You haven’t changed the strings on your guitar in 10 years and you still don’t know more than four chords,” she said. “I don’t think a music career is in your future.”

Maybe she was right. Maybe the future was darker than I expected.

***

Federal agents pull a 1993 white Ford E-250 van from the bottom of a lake. Inside is the body of a Russian spy.

“It’s Borstov,” Agent No. 1 says with a grimace. “The entire Gorky mission has been compromised.”

“Maybe not,” says Agent No. 2. “We placed a tracking device in the key of the van. It should lead us to whoever eliminated Borstov. If we can make him talk, we can save the mission. And we have ways of making him talk.”

 Chapter 2

“Hiya, fellas. Nice black suits you’ve got on. You guys out selling encyclopedias or soliciting for the church? Hey, what’s with the gun, bub?”

Chapter 3

“How many times do I have to tell you? I found the key in a jacket from the thrift store!”

“Oh, yeah. Right. Just like you found this birdhouse. This nice birdhouse.”

Crash.

“And this motocross trophy. Be a shame if something happened to this motocross trophy.”

Smash.

***

Yes, I have the key to my future. Now all I need is the van. On second thought, I probably don’t need the van.

Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C., and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.

