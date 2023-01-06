Chilhowie jewelry store offers reward for information in armed robbery

Goodman Jewelers in Chilhowie is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the New Year's Eve armed robbery of the store.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said the robbery happened around 10 a.m. Dec. 31 when a man entered the store displaying a firearm and left with undisclosed merchandise.

Moss said two store employees who were there at the time were uninjured.

Following the robbery, Moss said the man left in a black SUV believed to be a Honda HR-V with no license plate. The vehicle was later spotted on surveillance footage turning onto Whitetop Road toward Interstate 81, he said.

The suspect was described as wearing a gray sports coat, black toboggan and an N95 mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery, or who may have seen anything suspicious around that time is asked to call the Chilhowie Police Department at 276-646-3232 or the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 276-783-7204.