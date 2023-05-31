Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Song of the Mountains will present a diversified lineup of artists on June 3 for the nationally distributed public television series based at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will provide solid bluegrass music, Martha Spencer and Wonderland Country will feature her unique sounds of old time-country mix, Dwight Hawkins will present his unique Americana tunes, and Bull Run from North Carolina will deliver bluegrass music as well.

Danny Paisley & the Southern GrassDanny Paisley and The Southern Grass continue to be deeply rooted in tradition but look to the future with enthusiasm and anticipation. This coming year brings renewed excitement as the group has signed with Pinecastle Records and is working on their first release.

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play unadorned and intense traditional bluegrass. There is no hybrid or genre-bending music here. Their combination of instrumentation and vocals convey the energy and emotion of classic bluegrass and country music.

Paisley’s lead vocals are appreciated by many prominent musicians, including Alison Krauss, who considers Paisley as one of her favorite singers.

Dwight HawkinsDwight Hawkins plays tenor banjo, saw, guitar, mandolin, and “dem bones”. He has traveled the country playing music, performing with pickup bands and playing with the likes of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and the Hackensaw Boys at events such as MerleFest and FloydFest. Just as often, he can be found busking in various cities around the country.

He’s also the founder of Musical Hardware, a program that teaches kids about the accessibility of music. Hawkins wants kids to know they don’t have to read sheet music to understand it. The program also shows them how to make musical instruments like banjos and washtub basses out of household items.

In addition to pre-war string band music, Hawkins is well versed in hokum, hillbilly, and jug band music. Hawkins left Raleigh as a kid for the life of hobo, hopping on his first freight train at 18 and quickly becoming an expert. Figuring out how to get from city to city without spending any money has allowed him to circle the country dozens of times and visit almost all 50 states. It was riding freight that inspired him to look beyond his punk rock roots and embrace the early 20th-century blue he loves today — the music rooted in the Depression and closely associated with freight trains and the hobo lifestyle.

Hawkins still calls North Carolina home and loves his baby girls, Mildred, Evelyn and Aurelia.

Martha Spencer and Wonderland CountryMartha Spencer is a singer-songwriter, mountain musician and dancer from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. She grew up in the musical Spencer family and learned to play several instruments (guitar, fiddle, banjo, bass, dulcimer, and mandolin) and flatfoot and clog. She performs and has recorded with various groups and has been involved with several roots music projects. She has played shows and festivals and led workshops across the U.S., Australia, UK, Canada, and Europe.

Spencer’s first solo album in 2018 and her latest release, “Wonderland,” in 2022 have been featured in articles in Rolling Stone Country, No Depression, Holler, Wide Open Country, Bluegrass Situation, Americana Highways, PopMatters and more. She also has been included in articles in the New York Times, Austin Chronicle and Billboard, and was a part of the Fiddlin’ documentary movie.

The band will include Jamie Collins on bass and vocals, Jake Dwyer on washboard and percussion, and Lucas Pasley on fiddle. The Wonderland Country Band has recently toured in Arizona, California, Nashville, and Texas.

Bull RunBull Run is an energetic young bluegrass band based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. They are the winners of the 2022 Abingdon Fiddler’s Convention, which earned them a spot on Song of the Mountains.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on public television. The June 3 tickets are available online and at the box office.

For information visit www.songofthemountains.org or call 276-783-6092.

The next Song of the Mountains taping will be on Saturday, July 1, and will feature the music of Tim O’Brien & Jan Fabicius, Marc Pruett, Everett Lilly Jr., and the Songcatchers featuring Ashley Lilly.

The concert series is underwritten by the Town of Marion, the Ellis Family Foundation including the General Francis Marion Hotel, Bank of Marion, the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Blue Ridge Country 98.1 WBRF Radio, and Bryant Label Co.

Song of the Mountains is recognized as the official television show for Virginia.