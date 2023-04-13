Court documents spell out new details in two shootings and a fatal stabbing that took place in Smyth County over Easter weekend.

The most recent arrest in the three unrelated crimes came on Wednesday when Smyth County deputies took 32-year-old Jonathan Scott Simons into custody on a first-degree murder charge in the April 8 stabbing death of 47-year-old Christopher Ryan Poe.

According to a search warrant, Simons made the 911 call alerting authorities to the emergency at his home at 1821 Ashton Lane in Marion. During that call, Lt. Tony McCormick wrote, Simons told dispatchers that he’d stabbed Poe and that he had also been injured.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they found Poe inside the home, dead with “several” stab wounds. Simons was sent to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

During a search of the home, investigators collected a Buck Knife, four cell phones, a jacket and wallet, swabs of a “red stain”, and swabs from a wall and refrigerator.

On Wednesday, after an autopsy and a review of the case with Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, the first-degree murder charge was filed.

Simons is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond. He was scheduled for arraignment on Friday.

Court records also shed more light on the shooting death of 39-year-old Charles Jonathan “Moses” Wojociechowicz.

According to a criminal complaint filed with an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jacob Seth Andreshak, Andreshak told dispatchers during an early morning 911 call made on Monday that he had shot someone. That call came in shortly after dispatch received an emergency call from Wojociechowicz, who told dispatchers he was having difficulty breathing.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found Wojociechowicz slumped over on his couch with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and no pulse.

During his call with dispatchers and in later interviews with investigators, Andreshak said he and Wojocichowicz had gotten into a conversation about religion and Wojociechowicz “took a firm stance and they began to argue,” Capt. Bill Eller wrote in the complaint.

Andreshak went on to say that the argument became physical and that “he took his gun out and shot Moe in the chest,” Eller wrote.

Among the items collected at the scene were three swabs of a “red stain,” a cell phone and two shot glasses.

Scheduled for a court appearance on August 1, Andreshak is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.

A criminal complaint filed with an arrest warrant for Michael Tad Milligan II, also describes the accused gunman’s account of events that led up to a separate shooting that took place 55 hours earlier.

Marion Police and Smyth County deputies answered that call around 6 p.m. last Friday, responding to the intersection of Wassona Drive and Main Street where a man had been shot twice in the torso.

The man, who was inside his vehicle when he was shot, was able to drive the short distance to Smyth County Community Hospital and was then transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, said Marion Police Chief John Clair.

When police arrived to the scene, they learned of a confrontation between Milligan and the man. According to complaint filed with a search warrant in the investigation, the man “drove up” to Milligan, who fired into the vehicle.

According to a complaint filed with Milligan’s arrest warrant, Milligan told investigators that the man had tried to run him over with his vehicle after an altercation the two men had in which the man "pulled brass knuckles on Milligan." Milligan told police that while the man was trying to hit him with the vehicle, Milligan fired a Ruger handgun, which struck the man and his vehicle.

Milligan told police he’d gotten the Ruger two days prior for “personal safety,” Marion Sgt. April Morgan wrote in the complaint.

Police found the man’s vehicle parked at Smyth County Community Hospital, “with what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side.”

From the vehicle, investigators collected two bullets from the rear left door, brass knuckles and a 20-guage shotgun shell.

Milligan was quickly taken into custody following the shooting. Charged with maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in public and possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, he is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.

He is scheduled for his next court appearance on June 27. Additional charges may be forthcoming.