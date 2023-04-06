Around 15 solar energy facility projects are believed to be in the early stages of development in Smyth County. Officials are considering action to regulate their growth to protect citizens and bolster the tax base.

Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins has said interest in locating so-called solar farms is high in the county. He estimated 14 to 16 projects are exploring land acquisition and the opportunity to develop locally. The Rich Valley area, he said, has the greatest interest.

County Administrator Shawn Utt explained that these facilities like to locate near major electrical substations so they can sell power directly to a utility company. Appalachian Power hosts a substation in Broadford. In recent years, Appalachian Power has accelerated its plans for renewable energy to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a 2020 law that requires it to provide all carbon-free electricity to its Virginia customers by 2050.

Some months ago, Supervisor Phil Stevenson, who represents the Rich Valley community, urged his peers to enact legal controls for solar facilities. He said farmers in the area are regularly being approached by developers.

Last week, Stevenson made clear that the use of farm land for solar energy development is not an act he supports.

The county’s board of supervisors and planning commission were reviewing a proposed ordinance to regulate solar energy facilities.

In his travels, Stevenson said, some of the worst sights he’s seen have been solar energy farms on the prettiest land.

Stevenson argued that such facilities should be treated as industry rather than appropriate for agricultural land.

Earlier in the meeting, the supervisors had unanimously adopted a resolution in honor of National Agriculture Week. Stevenson expressed tension at that act while allowing solar energy facilities on farm land.

The proposed ordinance would allow the solar farms in agricultural, agricultural/rural, commercial, and industrial districts. They would not be permitted in residential districts.

In an earlier interview, Atkins also expressed concern, noting that solar projects often take a community’s best farm land and that needs consideration. “They’re not making any more farmland,” he said.

Atkins said that the county isn’t opposed to solar projects but does want to make sure that citizens have protections and get something back for the developments. Such solar projects, he said, are taxed as a utility rather than by the county.

Under the proposed ordinance, solar farm project owners would pay the county $1,400 per megawatt generated each year.

Assistant County Administrator Clegg Williams said the ordinance divides projects into small-scale and large-scale with far more detailed plans required for the bigger ones.

As well, Williams said, the companies behind the projects would be required to hold public meetings prior to official permit hearings to introduce themselves to the community and explain their plans.

The ordinance, if adopted, would require solar facility developers to obtain a special use permit for development. Acquiring a special use permit requires a public hearing in which citizens may formally address plans.

The proposed Solar Energies Facilities ordinance says that it is designed “… to provide for and regulate the siting, development, construction, installation, operation, and decommissioning of solar energy facilities in the county in a manner that promotes economic development and the safe, effective, and efficient use of such facilities while protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the community and avoiding adverse impacts on county resources.”

The ordinance goes on to say that the county intends “… to encourage solar energy facilities in a manner that promotes the development of renewable energy sources while limiting impacts on natural resources, including pollinator and wildlife habitats, and existing agricultural, forestall [sic], residential, commercial, industrial, historical, cultural, and recreational uses of property or the future development of such uses of property in the county….”

Atkins encouraged anyone now in talks with such developers to consult with legal advisors. In the past, he said, some contracts failed to include provisions for cleaning up the land after a facility is decommissioned.

In these cases, he said, farmers were left with an environmental mess to clean up.

The proposed ordinance does require a clean-up plan and the companies must take out a bond that will be forfeited to the county for clean-up costs should that be necessary.

Of the agricultural land debate, Supervisor Roscoe Call, who represents the Saltville District, said farmers are the biggest controllers of the situation. They don’t have to sell or lease their land, he said, but rather can just say no.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he wants to see economic development opportunities, but he also wants to see protections established. “Hopefully, we’ve got a good ordinance,” he said.

Following a public hearing at which no citizens spoke, the planning commission recommended that the board of supervisors adopt the solar energy facilities ordinance.

The supervisors are expected to vote on the ordinance’s adoption at their April 13 meeting.

Williams told the leaders that, with developments being considered, the county began with solar, but he also recommended establishing rules for wind and gas-fired power generation projects.

State and federal laws also apply to energy generation projects. Just this week, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reached an agreement with Energix US, which operates seven solar farms in Virginia, including one in nearby Wytheville. The company agreed to correct problems and pay a fine of $97,651 for violating some administrative requirements and allowing muddy runoff from construction sites where large arrays of solar panels were being installed, which violated erosion and sedimentation rules. The company has said it has largely fixed the problems.