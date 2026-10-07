Canes down Richlands Oct 7, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VolleyballkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr2?6D 5@H? #:49=2?5Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm|24:6 w2?D96H 5:D965 @FE ac 2DD:DED – 8:G:?8 96C >@C6 E92? `[___ 7@C 96C 42C66C – 2D E96 |2C:@? $42C=6E wFCC:42?6D @FE=2DE65 #:49=2?5D 7@C 2 ad\a`[ ad\`b[ ad\a` $@FE9H6DE s:DEC:4E H:?]k^AmkAmw2?D96H 2=D@ 925 `a D6CG:46 A@:?ED[ 7:G6 5:8D 2?5 E9C66 <:==D]k^Am kAmpF3C6J *2C36C WD6G6? <:==D[ 7:G6 5:8D[ EH@ 2DD:DEDX[ $25:6 p>@D WD:I <:==DX[ p33J #232C2 WD:I <:==D[ `c D6CG:46 A@:?EDX 2?5 w2==6 #:492C5D@? WD:I <:==D[ E9C66 D6CG:46 A@:?EDX H6C6 A2CE @7 2 32=2?465 2EE24< E@@ 7@C E96 ‘r2?6D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…