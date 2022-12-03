 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hungry Mother State Park December activities: Owls, Santa, and Trapping

Go on a Winter Owl Prowl, take an “Elfie” with Santa, and learn about trapping are all opportunities available at Hungry Mother State Park this month.

Winter Owl Prowl

The free Owl Prowl will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Participants will learn about local owls, including what they look and sound like and how they hunt. The prowl’s guide will try to call some in. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly. Meet at the boat ramp off Mitchell Valley Road.

Visit with Santa

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will make a special visit to Hungry Mother from 1-3 p.m. He’ll be available to take photos with guests at no charge. Bring a smartphone, camera or other device to capture photos and meet near the Dock ‘n’ Shop. Refreshments will be available.

It’s a Trap

Park interpreter Garran Young will share information about the history and usefulness of trapping as a historic practice and the animals it intended to catch. Meet at Camp Burson’s campfire pit. The Sunday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. program is free.

