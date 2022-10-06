Smyth competitors celebrate Special Games

Smyth County Special Games returned this year after two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and adults from around the county gathered at Chilhowie High School football stadium on Wednesday for the 2022 games that included football toss, Frisbee toss, long jump, foot races, wheelchair races, a torch run and more. Participants were assisted by students and staff from the high schools and Emory & Henry College. Sponsors provided funds for equipment, T-shirts, food and refreshments. A memorial was displayed to remember those lost since the last games.