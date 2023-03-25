The second Abingdon Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds will be held Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon with Tim White as emcee.

With the support from the local government, multiple local businesses and numerous music enthusiasts, this event has been created to bring people from across the region to Washington County, VA Fairgrounds for one weekend to compete with other old-time and bluegrass musicians for $7,500 in prize money and awards. There is also an added incentive for competitors; their numbers will be entered to win prizes that have been donated from area businesses.

More than a competition, attendees will be able to walk through the campground to find heritage music being played informally among contestants’ and spectators’ campsites.

There will be numerous vendors set up selling local goods, promoting their businesses and organizations.

Local food trucks will be set up.

The first year brought more than 2,700 old time and bluegrass fans from 11 different states to Abingdon and over 120 competitors. The convention is a fundraiser for the fairgrounds to raise money for capital improvement projects of the property and create opportunities to host more community events throughout the year at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held outside with an inside option for inclement weather. Dry camping will be allowed for an additional fee.

Ticket prices: Friday-Adult $10, Youth $3. Saturday-Adult, $15, Youth, $3. Weekend Bands are $20 for adults and $5 for youth. Competition is free. Dry RV Camping is $35 with tent camping at $10 per tent. For more information on the weekend, to RSVP, or to be a vendor or a sponsor, visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.