An August preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Max Meadows man accused of burglarizing two Wythe County businesses in May.

Jaikob Michael Patrick, 20, was arrested June 27 on charges related to May 22 break-ins and thefts at the Old Fort Western Store and Old Fort Antique Mall located on East Lee Highway, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said responding deputies found glass broken at the Western store and a broken window at the antique store. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several knives, belt buckles and money were reported stolen from the businesses. The items were valued at $1,131.50.

Damage to the buildings totaled $1,288.59 for new glass.

Patrick was charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, felony drug possession, and petit larceny related to evidence found belonging to the Christiansburg Hobby Lobby, police said.

According to court records, Patrick was arrested in Montgomery County on June 14 and charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Free on bond from both cases, he has a July 18 arraignment set in Montgomery County and an Aug. 17 preliminary hearing slated in Wythe County General District Court.

I-81 crash involves VSP, FBI vehicles

Two law enforcement vehicles collided on June 27 in the aftermath of an earlier three-vehicle crash on Interstate 81, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to a VSP spokesperson, two VSP agents were going south on I-81 at the 72 mile marker when they witnessed a wreck involving a Toyota Camry, Mini Cooper and tractor-trailer.

A state police agent called in the crash and requested troopers to respond. He also activated the emergency lights on his department-issued Ford F-150 and went to the scene to render aid.

As the agent attempted to merge onto the right shoulder from the left lane, his vehicle sideswiped an FBI agent’s Ford Expedition on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated and was also heading to the scene.

Police said an investigation determined that state police special agent's view was obscured by a tractor-trailer in the right lane when the F-150 attempted to make the merge onto the shoulder. Both vehicles were traveling at approximately 5 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Neither the state police agent or FBI agent was injured.

Police said only minor injuries were reported in the initial three-vehicle crash that involved drivers from North Carolina, New York and New Jersey.