Happy birthday to Dennis Thompson on July 2; Tyler Suthers on July 4; Jamie Hurst on July 5; Halona Goins on July 7; and Brad Rorrer and Lynn Hoback on July 8.

Happy anniversary to Gene and Fonda Albert on July 3.

I did the opening for our service on Sunday morning. Carrie Courtney held our children’s time. George Fields gave a report on annual conference. Then we enjoyed a morning of singing. The yard sale volunteers met after our service. We would still appreciate items for our sale (no clothes or electronics, please). The yard sale, which will be held in the church basement, will be on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15 from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life team is selling tickets for a drawing of gift cards and gift certificates. See Cindy to purchase tickets or to donate to Relay for Life.

We are still collecting canned goods, peanut butter, macaroni, etc. for the Agape Food Pantry.

Sunday, July 2, will be the first Sunday for our new minister, the Rev. Paige Wimberly. Our worship service starts at 11 a.m. First Sunday lunch will follow the service.

Rachel and I enjoyed going to Chautauqua on Friday evening. This was the only time either of us was able to attend.

Rose, Justin, Jayden and I were in Mt. Airy on Thursday afternoon for Jayden to see his orthodontist. We also enjoyed having lunch at Libby Hill.

The Umberger family reunion will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 16.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Brandon Smith and Ray Parks.

Quote: “Why do brides buy their wedding gowns and grooms rent their wedding suits?”

I hope everyone will have a safe and happy July 4 holiday.

Bible verse: “For you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another, in love.” Galatians 5:13.