EGG HUNT. Mountain View United Methodist Church at 359 Duncan Lane in Chilhowie will host an Easter Egg Hunt featuring more than 2,000 eggs. The free event will take place Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. Call 276-783-7819 for more information.

EGG HUNT & PIZZA. Falling Water Baptist Church, 2206 Hwy. 16 in Marion, will host an Easter Egg Hunt and pizza on Saturday, April 8, from 2-4 p.m. Bring a basket.

WE REMEMBER CALVARY. On Holy Saturday, April 8, at 6 p.m., Marion Baptist Church’s Music Ministry will present the Joyful Noise Choir, accompanied by a small chamber orchestra and pianist Pat Britton, as they offer We Remember Calvary. The Easter musical includes many familiar hymns such as My Faith Looks Up to Thee, The Old Rugged Cross, Near the Cross, Have Thine Own Way, Lord, and Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus. The choir is made up of singers representing multiple Smyth County churches and denominations.

GLOW IN THE DARK EGG HUNT. Marion First Church of God, 418 Chatham Hill Rd., will host a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a basket.

SUNRISE SERVICE. Liberty Freewill Baptist Church will host an Easter Sunrise service on April 9 at 6:30 a.m. with the Rev. Bob Surber delivering the message. Morning worship will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dennis Eller bringing the message.

GOSPEL SING. The Rich Valley Council of Churches will have its spring gospel sing on Sunday, April 16, at Riverside Church beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located to the Rich Valley Fairgrounds. Singers will be Linda Lyles, Bob Campbell, Falina Hess Keith, and Valley Grass. A freewill offering will be taken for the Bible program for the students of the Rich Valley area.

SPRING REVIVAL. The Rich Valley Council of Churches will have its spring revival Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, April 17, 18, and 19, at Riverside Church. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. On April 17, the message will be delivered by the Rev. Ronnie Thompson with special music by Leisha Spence, and Will Campbell will serve as chairman. On April 18 – the Rev. Doug Haga will deliver the message with special music by Jamie Roark, and the Rev. Mack Blevins will serve as chairman. On April 19, the Rev. David Mumpower will bring the message with special music by Robin and Preston Brickey, and Preston Brickey will serve as chairman. A freewill offering will be taken for the Bible program for the students of the Rich Valley area each night.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. On Thursday, May 4, at noon, Wytheville will observe the National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday in May, in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, 250 S. 4th St. Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the free event will be held in the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., at the corner of Church and Spring streets. The event will be hosted by the Wythe County Ministerial Association. The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by Thom Moore, while a joint choir will perform special songs. Prayer groups will then be led by local ministers. All are welcome.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.