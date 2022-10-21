Marion church welcomes its first woman as pastor

The new pastor at Ebenezer Lutheran Church is happy to be serving in Marion close to where she grew up in Rural Retreat.

Kayla Keilholtz is also the church’s first female pastor installed on Oct. 9. The ceremony was led by the Rev. Jonathan Hamman from the Highlands Conference of the Virginia Synod and pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Wytheville.

Pastoring a church in the Lutheran denomination is not exactly where Keilholtz thought her career would take her.

Homeschooled until college, Keilholtz said her mother was Lutheran and her father Pentecostal so they compromised and worshipped at a Methodist church until Kayla’s middle school grades when they switched to the Lutheran church.

After receiving an associate’s degree from Wytheville Community College, Keilholtz said she went to Roanoke College, where she studied criminal justice.

“It was at Roanoke College that I felt the call to become a pastor,” she said. “So I then went to Gettysburg, the seminary there for four years.”

Keilholtz said that the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary, which specialized in rural ministry, has since combined with the Philadelphia Lutheran Seminary, which specialized in urban ministry, to form the United Lutheran Seminary in Pennsylvania.

“It just didn’t make sense to have two seminaries so close together, so it was a good chance to combine them so the students would get the best of both worlds,” she said.

She gained her Master of Divinity and continued through the three-level interview process to find a church. From the entrance interview to the approval interview, Keilholtz and her husband Kurt (married for three years) hoped for a position in the region of Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland but didn’t limit her choices.

“I was actually called by the Northern Great Lakes, Wisconsin Synod,” she said. “We were there a month before the pandemic hit.” That combined with some problems in the church resulted in Keilholtz and her husband being there only six months.

Back in Virginia, Keilholtz did “supply” work as she had done right after earning her degree, filling in at churches without pastors or whose pastors were away for a time. She served in Bristol and for Pastor Jonathan Hamman at Grace Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat last summer while he was on sabbatical.

By September 2021, Ebenezer needed a supply pastor and the church council asked if Keilholtz would be interim pastor until this August. She said she told the Virginia Synod that she would like to interview for Ebenezer, and the church council asked to interview her, then took a vote among the congregation.

Keilholtz said she received the call to be Ebenezer’s pastor about the same time she contracted COVID-19, early in August. Once she was recovered the council was able to complete the arrangements and schedule her installation.

“I like it. Everyone has been very friendly and welcoming,” Keilholtz said of becoming Ebenezer’s pastor.

She wants to encourage more attendance at the church, especially young families.

“I’m hoping we’ll be able to provide a place for young families,” she said. “I have talked with council and put out in the newsletter that we are going to try to create a children’s space in the sanctuary. We want them there. We want them comfortable.”

Another plan to encourage young families as well as community members not able to come to a Sunday morning service is to create an evening program, including a meal every fourth Sunday.

“Join us for dinner church every fourth Sunday of the month (except Christmas Day) at 5:30 in the fellowship hall,” Keilholtz said. “This is a casual interactive service with a meal to share. We will actually eat in the middle of the service.”

“We just want this to be a time to be together,” she said. “I’m very excited about it. We hope this will be a time of community building and faith sharing.”

Keilholtz is especially welcoming hikers from the Appalachian Trail to the dinner church events. She received advice from Murray Ziggansuse, interim pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat, who is familiar with hiker assistance and encouraged Keilholtz to list the dinner church on a waystation app.

The day care program at Ebenezer – We Care – continues operations and a school supply drive is ongoing until Nov. 13 to collect items needed by students. A list of needed supplies is available in the church narthex. A blessing of the items will take place that morning during the service with an open house for distribution scheduled in the afternoon at 1:30.

A fiber arts group is meeting on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and anyone interested is invited to attend.

Keilholtz said she also hopes to get Sunday school programs up and running again.

Youth are invited to participate in a program on the first and third Sundays from 4-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Rural Retreat. This group is for youth from Ebenezer, Grace and Trinity churches. Currently about 30 youth engage in confirmation classes, youth age groups, dinner and youth worship. The three churches take turns providing food.

“We’re a very welcoming community and hope people come see us,” Keilholtz said. “I also have been doing weddings for the community. I’m on the list for Hungry Mother (as a wedding venue) for people to reach out if they need a pastor to do their wedding, especially because I am pro-LGBTQ and a lot of pastors in the area won’t do those weddings.”

For more information call the church office at 276-783-3241 or 804-396-3324.