Lifelong Rural Retreat citizen Shane Crockett has happy memories of his eighth-grade science class and his teacher Summer Stone.

“She was one of the reasons I enjoyed school,” he recalled. “I’m a hands-on learner and her methods really stuck with me, as opposed to book learning.”

Little did Crockett know that in 2022, he would work under his former teacher, now the principal of the Wythe County Technology Center, and it would be his turn to provide the hands-on teaching to students of Precision Machining. The 25-year-old will soon complete his inaugural year at the technical school, where he teaches ten students in two classes. His beginning as an instructor with the Wythe County Technology Center was quite serendipitous.

“I was going into engineering and was invited to be on their Manufacturing Excellence Panel,” Crockett remembered. “From there, I was offered a job at Wytheville Community College, teaching college students in the morning, and high school students in Carroll County in the afternoon.”

After three years in that position, he was contacted by Stone last summer for his current position. Crockett says that his proximity in age to his students is beneficial in his gaining a special rapport with his students.

“Four or five years ago, I was going through what my students are going through now,” he noted. “I can relate to them and because I am closer to their age, it’s easier for them to approach and open up to me.”

As much as students regard him as a friend, they also respect him as a leader.

“When I was hired, it was stressed that it may be hard for me to gain respect from students since I am younger, but I’ve had no issues at all,” Crockett reported. “They do what I say without any argument or frustration.”

Though teaching wasn’t his immediate thought for a career, Crockett enjoyed helping with summer classes in college and possessed a passion for assisting others. Now that he has become a teacher, he feels he has found his calling. He describes his job as a Precision Machining instructor as teaching students how to mold a finished product out of a piece of raw material such as steel, metal or plastic, encompassing every market from aerospace to automotive and medical industries.

“Just about anything you can think of has been in the hands of a machinist at some point in time,” Crockett said. “You can come in this class not even knowing how to measure and come out knowing everything you need to be a machinist. We give you everything from the basic math on up.”

He added that students who are hands-on workers are more likely to succeed in his class. Just as Crockett learned best from hands-on experience, he teaches his students in the same fashion. Likewise, a collegiate tenure is not required for a successful career in machining. Crockett has degrees in Machining Technology and Integrated Machining Technology.

“Some of the best machinists I ever knew never even went to trade school,” he noted. “They started out as janitors and worked their way up.”

There is, of course, a large market for machine work in Wythe County. While it is especially true locally, Crockett noted that machinists are in such demand across the United States, as current workers are unable to replace a generation of retiring machinists. Crockett currently offers his students five different National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), all of which encompass the proper operation of calibers, rulers, micrometers, tape measures and a variety of other basic instruments. He also offers the Measurement Materials and Safety Certification (NIMS), which validates that a student can properly use basic tools as well as maintain basic machine shop safety. As Crockett gets more teaching experience under his belt, he hopes to offer more certifications in the future. This year, Crockett entered student Blake Hedrick in the Skills USA. Competition at Wytheville Community College, where he emerged as winner. Another student, James Mitchell, designed brackets through 3D printing, which successfully prevented a ceiling tile in the school building from repeatedly caving in.

“A lot of people from within the community bring us broken things to fix,” Crockett informed me. “It gives the kids a lot of real-world experience. I preach to them to help each other. By learning to help each other when needed, we can get into more detailed learning. I love watching the kids learn.”

Currently, both classes are involved with forming a product from a blueprint. Crockett says it is up to the students to delegate responsibility and determine needed materials, machines and tooling to successfully create their product as a team, as would occur in a career environment. He added that his Precision Machine course will provide students with a wide range of career choices in machining from basic operator to maintenance or technician. Students could also eventually open their own repair shop. The program does have a book portion, which is completed in the first few weeks and once to twice a week afterwards. The rest of the time, students are in the shop.

“Everything you see has been touched by a machine,” Crockett said in closing. “It is very rewarding to be a part of that.”