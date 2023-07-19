Angela Easterling & Brandon Turner, from Greenville, SC, will be live at Oracle Books in the Oracle Underground on Thursday, August 3, at 7:00 P.M. Angela Easterling brandishes her songwriting chops with rootsy, refreshing, homespun tunes, while her duo partner, Brandon Turner, masters many complex styles, with instrumentation that fleshes out the stories in Angela's songs and adds some rocking fun. Their act is not quite country, not quite folk, but altogether unique and engaging. Angela and Brandon are well known to many local people, as they have played several local shows at Ron Ireland’s The Listening Room and the Chautauqua Festival in the Park.

Angela lives with her musical partner, Brandon Turner, and their three young sons on the Greer, SC, farm that has been in her family since 1791. She released her 6th album, Witness, in October 2022. It was chosen by American Songwriter Magazine in their Top 24 Albums of the Year, was named Album of The Year in The Greenville Journal, and was chosen #6 in the Favorite Albums of the Year Reader’s Poll on Americana Highways. It has earned rave reviews in No Depression, Americana UK, Glide Magazine, and more. Her 5th album, Common Law Wife, went to #1 on the Roots Music Report Americana Country Airplay Chart and remained in the top five on that chart for nearly two months, closing the year out as #12 on the top 100 albums. Her 2nd album, BlackTop Road, produced by Will Kimbrough, remained on the Americana top 40 airplay chart for seven weeks and was also chosen as a top pick in both Oxford American and Country Weekly.

Angela was selected for an official Americana Convention Showcase and official showcases at both NERFA and SERFA (Folk Alliance), plus she is a 4-time Kerrville New Folk Finalist, a Telluride Troubadour, and a 2-time Wildflower Performing Songwriter Top 10 Finalist. The Boston Herald named her song, The Picture, as Best Political Country Song of the year. WNCW chose Angela’s live performance of the title song on Common Law Wife for Vol. 20 of their popular Crowd Around the Mic series. Angela’s music has been featured in Southwestern Bell commercials and also in the Horsepower series on Animal Planet. She has appeared on the CMA Music Festival, Michael Feldman’s Whad’Ya Know, ETV’s Making It Grow, Sirius XM Outlaw Country’s Buddy and Jim Show with Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale, and The Martha Bassett Show, as well as being interviewed by noted NPR journalist, Bob Edwards. She was invited to perform at the Smithsonian Institution’s exhibit New Harmonies: Celebrating American Root’s Music, as well as the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival. In 2019, Angela had the distinct honor of performing her song, Isaac Woodard’s Eyes, at the unveiling ceremony of an historical marker in honor of the late civil rights hero, Sgt. Isaac Woodard.

Angela has toured the nation, as both a solo act and as a duo with Brandon, as well as with her crowd-pleasing band, The Beguilers. She has played numerous concert series and music festivals, including Six String Concerts, Shakori Hills, Fall for Greenville NC Apple Festival, Strawberry Festival, Albino Skunkfest, and more. She has appeared with The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Jim Lauderdale, Scott Miller, The Steel Wheels, Sarah Jarosz, Elizabeth Cook, Lucinda Williams, Charlie Louvin, Robbie Fulks, Tracy Grammer, Mary Gauthier, Ray Price, Suzy Bogguss, Ellis Paul, Tom Brosseau, Eilen Jewell, Radney Foster, Will Kimbrough, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Lori McKenna.

The venue for this fine show is Oracle Books / Oracle Underground, located at 275 W. Main Street, Wytheville, VA, (276) 227-0105. For more information, please see angelaeasterling.com and Oracle Books on Facebook.