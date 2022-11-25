 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wytheville Concert Series Presents Holiday Concert on Dec. 3

  • 0
Mabe and ranier trio

Soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio

 Submitted photo

The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville. Seasonal favorites from The Nutcracker, Messiah, Polar Express, White Christmas, and others will get you in the holiday spirit.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Wytheville Concert Series and the Wytheville Community College Food Bank.

Wytheville Concert Series performances are presented by Wytheville Community College, St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church, the WCC Educational Foundation, and the MacDowell Music Club.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business update

Business update

A restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine, a plus-sized clothing shop and a favorite hometown restaurant are making business news this week.