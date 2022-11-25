Wytheville Concert Series Presents Holiday Concert on Dec. 3

The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville. Seasonal favorites from The Nutcracker, Messiah, Polar Express, White Christmas, and others will get you in the holiday spirit.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Wytheville Concert Series and the Wytheville Community College Food Bank.
Wytheville Concert Series performances are presented by Wytheville Community College, St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Wytheville Presbyterian Church, the WCC Educational Foundation, and the MacDowell Music Club.