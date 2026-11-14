Back by popular demand: A Magical Motown Christmas at The Lincoln Theatre Nov 14, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre hosts A Magical Motown Christmas on Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m.kAm%9:D r9C:DE>2D[ 7@=<D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 D@F= @7 |@E@H?[ H:E9 DE625J 32DD=:?6D 2?5 E:89E G@42= 92C>@?:6D DF:E65 E@ C6:>28:?6 E96 6C2’D 36DE] %96 |28:4 @7 |@E@H? A=2?D E@ 56=:G6C C6?5:E:@?D @7 9:ED 7C@> pC6E92 uC2?<=:?[ s:2?2 #@DD[ %96 $FAC6>6D[ y24<D@? d[ %96 %6>AE2E:@?D[ 2?5 >@C6] %96J DEC:G6 E@ 42AEFC6 E96 8C@@G6 @7 E96 `he_D 2?5 ‘f_D H:E9 E96 3=6?5 @7 A@A[ D@F=[ 2?5 #U2>Ajq E92E DA2C<65 2 >FD:4 C6G@=FE:@? 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ :?7=F6?46 >F=E:A=6 86?C6D E@52J]k^AmkAm!C6D6?E65 3J |@I:6 tG6?ED[ %96 |28:4 @7 |@E@H? H:== C6EFC? E@ E96 {:?4@=? =2E6C E9:D >@?E9 H:E9 2 DA64:2= r9C:DE>2D D6E[ :?4=F5:?8 76DE:G6 ?F>36CD =:<6 “$2?E2 r=2FD :D r@>:?8 E@ %@H?” 2?5 “(92E r9C:DE>2D |62?D E@ |6]”k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools Smyth voters convey their priorities Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure 3 takeaways from Virginia Tech football's loss at SMU kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… Smyth voters convey their priorities With more than 10,200 people casting ballots in Smyth County on Tuesday, voters spoke decisively. They significantly changed the face of Mario… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie.