Saltville restaurant honors coaches

“Coaching has been a big part of his family, and being on the sidelines with his dad coaching,” Jennifer said. “His dad’s the original Coach Rhea.”

Wayne played football for NHS and was among the school’s first graduating class. Today he coaches his two sons who play football at the school. His father still enjoys going to the games.

When asked what he likes best about his new restaurant work, Wayne said, “The people. Being able to talk to people. It seems like everybody’s got a story about this restaurant (the former TJ’s). Or they ask about my father.”

When deciding on the name of the restaurant, the Rhea’s had one favorite – Coach’s Diner.

“I just wanted something a little different,” Wayne said. “We thought of a few names and that was the one that stuck. This is to honor my family and all the coaches.”

The business also has a letterman jacket style logo in keeping with the name.

“We did 90% of the work ourselves,” Wayne said of setting up the restaurant.

“We share the duties, Jennifer added. “He’s the cook and idealist and I’m the business end.”