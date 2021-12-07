Saltville restaurant honors coaches

When Titan Wheel closed in Saltville, Wayne Rhea lost a job he’d had for 20 years. He decided to do something else that he had wanted to do for years. Open a restaurant.
Cooking is a love of Wayne’s and he wanted to share it with the community. Seven years ago he began operating a mobile food truck called Doghouse Grill. He will continue with that along with the restaurant.
Wayne’s wife Jennifer, who has worked the past 23 years with Washington County Schools technology department, agreed with the idea of opening a restaurant saying it was time he pursued his dream.
“He wanted to do this for years, but couldn’t justify quitting his job to do it,” she said.
Jennifer worked as a waitress at the Selena restaurant years ago in Saltville so she had some restaurant experience. It was a bit scary to contemplate starting a business and it took several years with delays and the pandemic but the Rhea’s were finally able to open Coach’s Diner last month to an enthusiastic response.
“With a small town, we knew it would be a challenge,” Jennifer said. But the real challenge came in meeting the demand as customers were waiting in line before the doors even opened.
“We just opened the doors and turned the lights on and watched them trickle in and then it just exploded,” she said.
“People say all we’re hearing is good things.”
Customers are enjoying the food which the Rhea’s have chosen as local favorites and their own recipes. They offer popular items like hamburgers and crinkly fries, chicken nuggets, grilled chicken salad, hot dogs and homemade chili, and deep-fried lightly battered hot dogs on a stick called “Down Marker Dogs” made per Wayne’s great aunt’s recipe. The most popular so far are the open-faced roast beef sandwiches and hot fudge cake.
They offer a country-style breakfast including homemade gravy and biscuits prepared for ready-to-go pick-up. Jennifer said some customers like to hurry in and grab a biscuit on the way to work.
“We knew what kind of food we wanted to serve,” Wayne said. “I wanted an old style type diner and wanted to do something for the kids after school. We have an afterschool special of burgers and fries and a drink.”
The restaurant also offers a lunchbox special with a cold sandwich, chips and a drink.
Wayne has a special place in his heart for the kids as he is a coach at Northwood High School following in the footsteps of his father, Don Rhea, who everyone at the former R.B. Worthy High School knew as Coach Rhea. He coached football there from 1971 to 1983. Wayne also has a cousin and an uncle who have coached.
“Coaching has been a big part of his family, and being on the sidelines with his dad coaching,” Jennifer said. “His dad’s the original Coach Rhea.”
Wayne played football for NHS and was among the school’s first graduating class. Today he coaches his two sons who play football at the school. His father still enjoys going to the games.
When asked what he likes best about his new restaurant work, Wayne said, “The people. Being able to talk to people. It seems like everybody’s got a story about this restaurant (the former TJ’s). Or they ask about my father.”
When deciding on the name of the restaurant, the Rhea’s had one favorite – Coach’s Diner.
“I just wanted something a little different,” Wayne said. “We thought of a few names and that was the one that stuck. This is to honor my family and all the coaches.”
The business also has a letterman jacket style logo in keeping with the name.
“We did 90% of the work ourselves,” Wayne said of setting up the restaurant.
“We share the duties, Jennifer added. “He’s the cook and idealist and I’m the business end.”
Their sons also help out at the restaurant as servers. There are five cooks including Wayne, five evening servers including the boys, and two daytime servers.
Hours for Coach’s Diner are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and closed on Wednesday. Location is 113 Shaker Lane. Call 276-496-9555 or check them out on Facebook.
Jennifer said they chose to close on Wednesdays because other local restaurants are closed on different week days and they want to work with the other restaurants to make sure customers have service every day.
A grand opening is being planned for the near future. For now, Jennifer said, “If the blue lights are on, we’re open!”