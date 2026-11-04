Mt. Pleasant News Mark Sage Nov 4, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ s2?:6= %2J=@C @? }@G] hj z2C6? p] |2?8F> @? }@G] `aj r256? r@FCE?6J 2?5 q6EEJ |] $>:E9 @? }@G] `d]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D E2<6? 7C@> !9:=:AA2?D b] }@G] ` H2D p== $2:?ED $F?52J] %96 49FC49 >6>36CD E92E H6 =@DE 7C@> }@G] a_ad\~4E] a_ae H6C6 ‘r92C=:6 qC@H?” r2=766j w6=6? r@=6Jj }2?4J s6=Aj }2?4J |F?D6J 2?5 y@\p?? $2HJ6CD] r2?5=6D H6C6 =:E :? >6>@CJ @7 6249 @7 E96D6 ?2>6D] p=D@[ @E96C 42?5=6D H6C6 =:E :? >6>@CJ @7 @E96C =@G65 @?6D] w@=J r@>>F?:@? H2D D6CG65] p 76==@HD9:A =F?49 4=@D65 @FC >@C?:?8] %96? 2E a A]>][ |E] !=62D2?E 2?5 p=56CD82E6 >6E 7@C E96:C 492C86 4@?76C6?46]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility Social worker issues appeal for more foster families Smyth School Board honors educator who builds on student strengths Verizon wants to hang up on landlines, but some customers aren’t so sure Diesel costs force Smyth schools to review bus use Democrats capture Congress in sweeping setback for Trump Legislators honor T-Bone Lewis, present General Assembly resolution Grant allows Chilhowie PD to put AED in each police vehicle Unflappable: QB Grunkemeyer setting the tone for Virginia Tech Morgan to discuss his new book on SWVA's rich biodiversity at Saltville museum Smyth supervisor, school board member unite to host forum on 1% sales tax referendum Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' star, dies at 86 kAm !=62D6 C6>6>36C E@ 3C:?8 J@FC 7@@5 5@?2E:@? 7@C p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? $F?52J >@C?:?8] ~FC ?6IE 56=:G6CJ 52E6 :D |@?52J[ }@G] h]k^Am kAm%96 s:DEC:4E u2== &](]u] >66E:?8 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r] @? $2EFC52J 92D 366? A@DEA@?65] %96 >66E:?8 H:== AC@323=J 36 :? E96 $AC:?8]k^AmkAm~A6C2E:@? r9C:DE>2D r9:=5 D9@63@I6D 2C6 5F6 324< E@ E96 49FC49 3J $F?52J[ }@G] `d]k^Am kAmcg C@==D @7 A2A6C E@H6=D H6C6 4@==64E65 7@C u@DE6CD r=@D6E] %96J H6C6 56=:G6C65 E@ E96 r9:=5C6?’D w@>6 3J #F3J 2?5 r2CC:6]k^AmkAm%96 {6256CD9:A q@2C5 H:== >66E @? %F6D52J[ }@G] `_ 2E cib_ A]>][ E96? (]v]w] H:== >66E 2E e A]>]k^Am kAm$p't %wt sp%ti %96 |E] !=62D2?E &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9 H:== 92G6 E96:C r9C:DE>2D q2?BF6E :? E96 u6==@HD9:A w2== @? |@?52J[ s64] f] |@C6 56E2:=D =2E6C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm!=62D6 C6>6>36C E@ 9@?@C 2== @7 @FC G6E6C2?D @? '6E6C2?D s2J @? (65?6D52J[ }@G] ``]k^AmkAm(6DE t?5 |6E9@5:DE H:== 92G6 E96:C r@7766 w@FD6 @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] f 7C@> d\eib_ A]>] %96 >6?F :D D@FA[ D2?5H:496D[ 56DD6CED 2?5 5C:?<D] %96 4@DE :D J@FC 5@?2E:@?]k^Am kAm(6 2C6 DE:== 92G:?8 D@>6 G6CJ ?:46 H62E96C]k^Am kAm%96C6 92G6 366? C6A@CED E92E H6 92G6 2 362C :? @FC ?6:893@C9@@5] ~?6 H2D 2E >J ?6IE 5@@C ?6:893@CD’ 42CA@CE @? %F6D52J ?:89E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm"i (9J 5@6D E96 $E2EF6 @7 {:36CEJ DE2?5 :? }6H *@C< w2C3@Cnk^AmkAmpi q642FD6 :E 42?’E D:E 5@H?]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%96 C:89E E6>A6C2EFC6 2E 9@>6 :D >2:?E2:?65 3J H2C> 962CED[ ?@E 3J 9@E 92?5D]l]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“x H:== 46CE2:?=J 3=6DD J@F[ 2?5 x H:== >F=E:A=J J@FC 56D46?52?ED 36J@?5 ?F>36CD]” #@>2?D ei`c]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mark Sage Group Editor Author email Follow Mark Sage Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others …