NC man plans Atlantic row Nov 16, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Charlotte, North Carolina, man with ties to Bland County is preparing for a big trip.kAmz6??6E9 {2>36CE[ H9@ 8C6H FA :? (6DE ':C8:?:2[ :D AC6A2C:?8 E@ C@H 2AAC@I:>2E6=J b[___ >:=6D 2=@?6 24C@DD E96 pE=2?E:4 ~462? :? s646>36C a_af 2D A2CE @7 (@C=5’D %@F896DE #@H — pE=2?E:4[ DFAA@CE:?8 EH@ 9:DE@C:4 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 49:=5C6?’D 9@>6D]k^AmkAm{2>36CE A=2?D E@ 56A2CE {2 v@>6C2 :? E96 r2?2CJ xD=2?5D 2?5 C@H E@ t?8=:D9 w2C3@FC[ p?E:8F2[ 23@2C5 (:=57:C6]k^AmkAmw:D ?@?AC@7:E[ %96 z6??6E9 {2>36CE r@==64E:G6[ 92D D6E 2 7F?5C2:D:?8 8@2= @7 Sa]d >:==:@? E@ DFAA@CE E96 |2D@?:4 w@>6 7@C r9:=5C6? 2E ~I7@C5 2?5 r6?EC2= r9:=5C6?’D w@>6 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am People are also reading… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion Public safety: Chilhowie, Marion ask county to restore EMS funding Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Hungry Mother to host Santa's Elves Bash as fundraiser Gift of a Guitar: FG4K provides free guitars to Wytheville Minnick School Cuts to schools, social services on Smyth supervisors' agenda US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure Smyth voters convey their priorities Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Virginia Tech men to face Iowa on Tuesday OT win over Iowa gives Virginia Tech 'a lot to build upon' kAm“p5G6?EFC6 :D 2 q:CE9C:89E” :D E96 8F:5:?8 :562 369:?5 E96 677@CEi E92E 49:=5C6? D9@F=5 92G6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ 5:D4@G6C A@DD:3:=:EJ 36J@?5 E96:C 4:C4F>DE2?46D] ~?6 AC@;64E AC:@C:EJ :D E96 C6DE@C2E:@? @7 E96 8J>?2D:F> 2E r6?EC2= r9:=5C6?’D w@>6[ H9:49 92D D6CG65 2D 2 DA246 7@C A9JD:42= 24E:G:EJ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ C64C62E:@?]k^AmkAmp7E6C 724:?8 ;@3 =@DD[ 32?<CFAE4J[ 2?5 E96 =@DD @7 9:D 9@>6 2?5 ECF4< 5FC:?8 E96 a__h C646DD:@?[ {2>36CE C63F:=E 9:D =:76 E9C@F89 6?EC6AC6?6FCD9:A 2?5 3642>6 2 AC:G2E6 A:=@E] }@H 2 9FD32?5 2?5 72E96C[ 96 :D EC2:?:?8 7@C E96 DFDE2:?65 A9JD:42= 2?5 >6?E2= 56>2?5D @7 D@=@ @462? C@H:?8]k^Am kAmw:D AC6A2C2E:@? :?4=F56D 6?5FC2?46 EC2:?:?8[ @?\H2E6C C@H:?8[ 2?5 H@C< 23@2C5 u:C6DE2CE6C[ 9:D D6A2C2E6 @462?\C@H:?8 EC2:?:?8 3@2E] %96 4C@DD:?8 3@2E[ (:=57:C6[ :D 36:?8 AC6A2C65 7@C E96 a_af 6IA65:E:@?]k^Am kAm{2>36CE’D 36=:67 :D E92E 25G6?EFC6 :D 2 3:CE9C:89E 2?5 4C65:ED 2? pAA2=249:2? FA3C:?8:?8 H:E9 8:G:?8 9:> 492?46D E@ 6IA=@C6 2?5 5:D4@G6C 9:>D6=7] w6 9@A6D E@ 8:G6 E9@D6 D2>6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D E@ @E96C 49:=5C6?] {2>36CE’D @=56DE D:DE6C =:G6D :? q2DE:2?]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Smyth school board to research consolidating smaller population schools With the failure of the 1% sales tax addition referendum for local school construction and renovation, School Board members began taking steps… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Veterans Day, flag retirement ceremonies coming up in Chilhowie, Marion A veteran familiar to many Smyth County residents will serve as the speaker for next Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Chilhowie.