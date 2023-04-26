Emory & Henry College will host the fifth annual Healthcare Careers Camp for one week this summer with in-person sessions to prepare rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors for a diversity of healthcare careers.

Beginning Monday, June 12, the week-long camp will be held at Emory & Henry’s campuses in Emory and Marion. Each session will offer value to students who are interested in pursuing a career in many healthcare fields, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, physician assistant, nursing, athletic training, optometry, dentistry, chiropractic medicine and pharmacy.

“Our region in particular continues to have a high need for individuals that are interested in careers in healthcare. We hope this camp will encourage students to enter these professions and see the benefit in staying in the local area,” said Dennis Cobler, department chair and associate professor of exercise science.

Students participating in the camp will have the option of commuting to sessions or staying on Emory & Henry’s campus. The camp will feature Emory & Henry faculty from the Health Science campus, Exercise Science and Nursing programs.

The camp will offer attendees the opportunity to shadow healthcare professionals and learn from them in working environments.

“It’s beneficial for high school students to shadow healthcare workers to better understand the various responsibilities of that particular job and also gives students the chance to evaluate how they would fit in as a healthcare professional,” said Cobler.

Tuition for residential students living on the Emory campus is $400, including information sessions, clinical observations, evening activities, meals and housing. The $100 tuition for commuter students includes information sessions, lunch and afternoon clinical experiences.

Registration for the healthcare career camp is open now and spots are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scholarships are available to support partial or full tuition. These funds are need-based aid. Interested students can register at http://www.ehc.edu/prehealthcamp.

For more information about the future SWVA HEALS healthcare program coming to high schools in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties in the fall of 2023, watch for details here: https://www.ehc.edu/live/news/2757-regional-education-gets-a-boost-with-a-200000.