The Virginia 250 Commission has announced a $1 million donation from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation in support of statewide programs commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence and Virginia’s key role in achieving it.

Dominion Energy’s donation is the first corporate gift toward the commemoration. It was recognized Saturday evening at a national convening marking the 250th anniversary of Virginia’s Committee of Correspondence, a pivotal step in the unification of the 13 original colonies.

This funding will ensure that all Virginia students, teachers, and communities have access to the planned programs, exhibitions, and events commemorating the independence of the United States 250 years ago. The gift is granted by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dominion Energy Inc., parent company of Dominion Energy Virginia. The beneficiary is Virginia Commemorations Inc., the supporting arm of the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

Dominion Energy’s partnership will support education programs for both students and teachers across Virginia, as well as signature exhibits and a mobile museum that will travel the state and beyond. Dominion Energy’s investment will also help support efforts in all 134 localities across Virginia as they plan their own events related to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250), established by the General Assembly, serves to commemorate the American Revolution, the Revolutionary War, and the independence of the United States in Virginia, where much of America’s story begins. The nation will mark its semiquincentennial – in 2026. However, programs in Virginia begin now and will last through 2031.

Sen. Mamie Locke, vice chair of the VA250 Commission, remarked, “So much of our nation’s history took place right here in Virginia, and we want people from across the country to visit Virginia to experience it firsthand. With strong state support and the commitment of corporate and philanthropic partners, Virginia will be prepared to show her history through all lenses, telling the stories of all communities and making it possible for every locality and every Virginian to shine and feel proud of our Commonwealth.”

“The Commission hopes other corporations, foundations and individuals will follow Dominion

Energy’s lead and recognize how critical it is to honor Virginia’s role in the founding of the

United States and create a lasting impact on education, tourism, and economic development,” said Sen. Tommy Norment, a commission member.

Programs and events to mark the nation’s 250th in Virginia are underway. To learn more and get involved, visit www.va250.org.