 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0
Livestock market
Betty Munsey/For the Bland County Messenger

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 3, 2022

Total Number of Head:         487

Total Sales:  $352,492.86

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 269

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs  171.00            

             401-600 lbs      99.00             to         190.00             AVG: 164.00   

People are also reading…

                           601-800 lbs    63.00             to         157.00             AVG: 141.00

                         801-1199 lbs   77.00             to         143.00             AVG: 102.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs       95.00             to         171.00             AVG: 156.00                                                    401-600 lbs       86.00             to         171.00             AVG: 161.00

601-800 lbs       55.00             to         140.00             AVG: 114.00

801-1199 lbs     70.00             to           90.00             AVG:   77.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs        70.00             to         133.00             AVG: 113.00

                                                401-600 lbs       60.00            to         131.00             AVG: 117.00

                                                601-800 lbs       50.00            to         124.50             AVG: 102.00

                                                          801-1199 lbs       56.00             to         107.00             AVG: 87.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 103

                        COWS:             14.00                           to         83.00               AVG: 62.00

             

                        BULLS:             80.00               to         110.00             AVG: 95.00                                                       

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 17    Sold by Head     50.00   to   145.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 8      Sold by Pound   100.00   to   147.50

 

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 6      850.00   to   1350.00   AVG: 1050.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 33   450.00   to   1500.00   AVG: 1000.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 1     550.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD:          Number of Head: 1    1000.00     

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 2        81.00   to      87.00   AVG: 84.00

 
Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 1, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   387 head

   Feeder Steers   129 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          184.00

       400- 500   170.00-173.00

       500- 600   165.00-185.00

       600- 700   148.00-169.50

       700- 800          135.00

       800- 900          139.00

   Feeder Heifers   171 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       300- 400   136.00-139.00

       400- 500   130.00-156.50

       500- 600   123.00-156.50

       600- 700   113.00-131.00

       700- 800   102.00-116.00

       800- 900   105.00-109.00

   Feeder Bulls   87 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       300- 400          139.00

       400- 500   161.00-170.00

       500- 600   147.00-152.00

       600- 700   135.50-137.50

       700- 800   109.00-116.00

   Slaughter Cattle   127 head

   Slaughter Cows   107 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

      1200-1600     65.00-71.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     73.00-75.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     60.00-76.00

      1200-2000     63.00-71.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     72.00-80.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       850-1200     52.00-58.00

   Slaughter Bulls   20 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     78.00-84.00

      1500-2500    88.00-100.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500     92.00-94.00

      1500-2500   102.00-110.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   31 head

      Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2 years to aged

       900-1500  800.00-1150.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   10 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

      1300-1550  710.00-1225.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 2, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   977 head

   Feeder Steers   400 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   162.50-177.50

       300- 400   149.00-187.50

       400- 500   144.00-183.00

       500- 600   120.00-160.00

       600- 700   107.00-159.00

       700- 800   140.00-154.00

       800- 900   125.00-147.00

       900-1000   115.00-120.00

      1000-1100          138.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          120.00

       300- 400   142.00-152.50

       400- 500   112.00-144.00

       500- 600   120.00-127.00

       600- 700   126.00-157.00

       700- 800   130.00-148.00

       800- 900   131.00-144.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   2 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       600- 700           80.00

       700- 800          131.00

   Feeder Heifers   425 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   130.00-138.00

       300- 400   130.00-155.00

       400- 500   100.00-152.00

       500- 600   130.00-155.00

       600- 700   112.00-137.00

       700- 800   111.00-135.00

       800- 900   120.00-128.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   120.00-132.50

       300- 400   100.00-165.00

       400- 500   100.00-158.00

       500- 600   110.00-160.00

       600- 700   120.00-146.50

       700- 800    98.00-127.00

       800- 900          100.00

   Feeder Bulls   150 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          160.00

       300- 400          187.00

       400- 500   148.00-172.50

       500- 600   138.00-166.00

       600- 700   137.00-141.00

       700- 800   112.00-120.00

       800- 900   109.00-123.00

       900-1000     87.00-95.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   142.50-160.00

       300- 400   130.00-134.00

       400- 500   100.00-144.00

       500- 600   116.00-139.00

       600- 700   122.00-125.00

       700- 800   128.00-131.00

       800- 900          100.00

       900-1000           87.00

   Slaughter Cattle   290 head

   Slaughter Cows   245 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     60.00-65.00

      1200-1600     63.00-70.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     71.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     62.00-67.00

      1200-2000     58.00-64.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000     72.00-73.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-55.00

       850-1200     40.00-61.00

   Slaughter Bulls   45 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     85.00-89.00

      1500-2500     85.00-96.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500     89.50-90.00

      1500-2500   103.00-114.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   20 head

      Medium and Large 1, 3-12 years old

       850-1415  600.00-1030.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   15 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 5-12 years old with calves 100-400 lbs

       780-1300  670.00-1100.00 per pair

  Tri-State VA Livestock Video Sale for Fri Dec 2, 2022

  Feeder Cattle 755 (Steers 493, Heifers 262)

                Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   73    600-700     685       174.00         174.00

   64    700-800     785       170.50         170.50

  301    800-900     836    157.00-176.75     170.14

   55    900-1000    915       157.50         157.50

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

  150    600-700     632    158.50-162.00     160.34

   49    700-800     790       152.50         152.50

   63    800-900     800       157.75         157.75

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular