Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 3, 2022

Total Number of Head: 487

Total Sales: $352,492.86

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 269

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 171.00

401-600 lbs 99.00 to 190.00 AVG: 164.00

601-800 lbs 63.00 to 157.00 AVG: 141.00

801-1199 lbs 77.00 to 143.00 AVG: 102.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 95.00 to 171.00 AVG: 156.00 401-600 lbs 86.00 to 171.00 AVG: 161.00

601-800 lbs 55.00 to 140.00 AVG: 114.00

801-1199 lbs 70.00 to 90.00 AVG: 77.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 70.00 to 133.00 AVG: 113.00

401-600 lbs 60.00 to 131.00 AVG: 117.00

601-800 lbs 50.00 to 124.50 AVG: 102.00

801-1199 lbs 56.00 to 107.00 AVG: 87.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 103

COWS: 14.00 to 83.00 AVG: 62.00

BULLS: 80.00 to 110.00 AVG: 95.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 17 Sold by Head 50.00 to 145.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 8 Sold by Pound 100.00 to 147.50

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 6 850.00 to 1350.00 AVG: 1050.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 33 450.00 to 1500.00 AVG: 1000.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 550.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1000.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 2 81.00 to 87.00 AVG: 84.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 1, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 387 head

Feeder Steers 129 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 184.00

400- 500 170.00-173.00

500- 600 165.00-185.00

600- 700 148.00-169.50

700- 800 135.00

800- 900 139.00

Feeder Heifers 171 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

300- 400 136.00-139.00

400- 500 130.00-156.50

500- 600 123.00-156.50

600- 700 113.00-131.00

700- 800 102.00-116.00

800- 900 105.00-109.00

Feeder Bulls 87 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

300- 400 139.00

400- 500 161.00-170.00

500- 600 147.00-152.00

600- 700 135.50-137.50

700- 800 109.00-116.00

Slaughter Cattle 127 head

Slaughter Cows 107 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

1200-1600 65.00-71.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 73.00-75.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 60.00-76.00

1200-2000 63.00-71.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 72.00-80.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

850-1200 52.00-58.00

Slaughter Bulls 20 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 78.00-84.00

1500-2500 88.00-100.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 92.00-94.00

1500-2500 102.00-110.00

Cows Returned To Farm 31 head

Medium and Large 1-2, 2-8 months bred, 2 years to aged

900-1500 800.00-1150.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 10 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-8 years old with calves 75-250 lbs

1300-1550 710.00-1225.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 2, 2022

Feeder Cattle 977 head

Feeder Steers 400 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 162.50-177.50

300- 400 149.00-187.50

400- 500 144.00-183.00

500- 600 120.00-160.00

600- 700 107.00-159.00

700- 800 140.00-154.00

800- 900 125.00-147.00

900-1000 115.00-120.00

1000-1100 138.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 120.00

300- 400 142.00-152.50

400- 500 112.00-144.00

500- 600 120.00-127.00

600- 700 126.00-157.00

700- 800 130.00-148.00

800- 900 131.00-144.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 2 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

600- 700 80.00

700- 800 131.00

Feeder Heifers 425 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 130.00-138.00

300- 400 130.00-155.00

400- 500 100.00-152.00

500- 600 130.00-155.00

600- 700 112.00-137.00

700- 800 111.00-135.00

800- 900 120.00-128.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 120.00-132.50

300- 400 100.00-165.00

400- 500 100.00-158.00

500- 600 110.00-160.00

600- 700 120.00-146.50

700- 800 98.00-127.00

800- 900 100.00

Feeder Bulls 150 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 160.00

300- 400 187.00

400- 500 148.00-172.50

500- 600 138.00-166.00

600- 700 137.00-141.00

700- 800 112.00-120.00

800- 900 109.00-123.00

900-1000 87.00-95.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 142.50-160.00

300- 400 130.00-134.00

400- 500 100.00-144.00

500- 600 116.00-139.00

600- 700 122.00-125.00

700- 800 128.00-131.00

800- 900 100.00

900-1000 87.00

Slaughter Cattle 290 head

Slaughter Cows 245 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 60.00-65.00

1200-1600 63.00-70.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 71.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 62.00-67.00

1200-2000 58.00-64.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 72.00-73.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-55.00

850-1200 40.00-61.00

Slaughter Bulls 45 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 85.00-89.00

1500-2500 85.00-96.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 89.50-90.00

1500-2500 103.00-114.00

Cows Returned To Farm 20 head

Medium and Large 1, 3-12 years old

850-1415 600.00-1030.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 15 pair

Medium and Large 1, 5-12 years old with calves 100-400 lbs

780-1300 670.00-1100.00 per pair

Tri-State VA Livestock Video Sale for Fri Dec 2, 2022

Feeder Cattle 755 (Steers 493, Heifers 262)

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

73 600-700 685 174.00 174.00

64 700-800 785 170.50 170.50

301 800-900 836 157.00-176.75 170.14

55 900-1000 915 157.50 157.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

150 600-700 632 158.50-162.00 160.34

49 700-800 790 152.50 152.50

63 800-900 800 157.75 157.75

