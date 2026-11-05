Eastside rallies for win over Rural Retreat Nov 5, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It took Eastside five sets and nearly two hours to win its first-round match in the VHSL Region 1D volleyball tournament.kAm~7 4@FCD6[ 62C?:?8 DF49 92C5\7@F89E EC:F>A9D :D ?@E9:?8 ?6H 7@C E96 $A2CE2?D]k^AmkAm“%9:D =:EE=6 E62>[” D2:5 t2DED:56 4@249 qC:2??6 r2DE66= q2:=6J] “tG6CJ3@5J 4@F?E65 FD @FE 2E E96 368:??:?8 @7 E96 D62D@? 2?5 E96D6 8:C=D 92G6 H@C<65 D@ 92C5 7@C 6249 @E96C 2?5 x 2> D@ DE:?<:?’ AC@F5 @7 ‘6>] %96J’G6 D9@H65 8C:E]”k^AmkAm!6CD6G6C2?46 H2D 2A=6?EJ @? 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Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie confirms it's exploring boundary adjustment Following an anonymous social media post on Wednesday that included several presentation documents, the Town of Chilhowie issued a statement c… Smyth School Board takes next step to address buildings' needs Northwood High School was built nearly 70 years ago. The windows in the auditorium may be the original ones. Citizen files court complaint trying to upend Smyth's data center zoning regulations A Marion citizen has filed a complaint in Smyth County Circuit Court, asking the court to order the Board of Supervisors to repeal the portion… Social worker issues appeal for more foster families In early October, 43 Smyth County children were in foster care. Only seven of those youngsters were able to stay in the community. The others … Smyth County considers permit for second battery energy storage facility A Texas-based company that is already working to bring a battery energy storage facility to Smyth County has asked for the OK to build a secon…