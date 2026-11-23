Maroon swimmers compete at Tennessee High Nov 23, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Maroons hauled home gold from an early season swim meet held at Tennessee High School.kAmz?@I s2=E@? E@@< 7:CDE A=246 :? E96 `__ 324<DEC@<6 2E E96 vC62E v@33=6 v@33=6 x?G:E2E:@?2=[ A@DE:?8 2 E:>6 @7 `ia_]cf]k^AmkAm~? E96 8:C=D’ D:56[ r2==2 z:?8[ uJ?=66 $H@C5[ %2EF> $92C:EK 2?5 |:<26=2 %9@>2D H@? E96 c__ 7C66DEJ=6 C6=2J H:E9 2 E:>6 @7 diab]ag]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Citizens protest changes to Smyth's Land Use Program A decision that the Board of Supervisors made five months ago is now coming under fire. Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… Company files option to buy Exit 47 properties Earlier this week, a private company filed an option to buy four tracts of land owned by Marion’s Economic Development Authority near Intersta… A matter of time: HEART air transport celebrates new location Brian Burkett, the longtime manager of Mountain Empire Airport, believes that the Med-Trans Corporation could not “have picked a better locati… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies…